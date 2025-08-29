Aberdeen’s Wood Group set to be acquired after £207m bid finally tabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Wood Group set to be acquired after £207m bid finally tabled

The move comes just hours after Wood sold a North American business for £81.6m in a momentous day.

By Liza Hamilton
Deal struck for Aberdeen-based Wood Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen-based engineering giant Wood Group has agreed a conditional £207 million takeover offer from Dubai-headquartered consultancy Sidara.

The deal, announced on Friday afternoon, would see Sidara acquire Wood for 30p per share in a full cash offer that has been recommended for approval by Wood’s board.

However, the acquisition is still subject to key conditions, including shareholder approval and the publication of Wood’s audited accounts by 31 October 2025.

If completed, the takeover is expected to finalise in the first half of 2026.

It comes just hours after Wood announced the £81.6m sale of its North American Transmission and Distribution (North America T&D).

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.

Sidara has said it plans to retain the Wood brand and make the business its new energy and materials division, signalling continuity for the company’s operations.

As part of the proposed deal, Sidara will provide a $450m capital injection into Wood, with $250m available upon shareholder approval and a further $200m on completion.

Wood agrees £207m takeover offer

The announcement follows a period of financial strain at Wood, which has seen no sustainable free cash flow since 2017.

The company has recorded around $1.5 billion in outflows over that period, due to loss-making contracts, fines, litigation costs, and restructuring expenses.

Wood’s gross debt currently stands at $1.6bn. Its shares have been suspended from trading since May, due to delays in publishing its 2024 accounts.

Against this backdrop, the board of Wood believes the company’s current capital structure is “unsustainable”.

The Captain field.
Founded in Aberdeen by Sir Ian Wood , Wood Group now employs 35,000 people across 60 different countries.

It is recommending the Sidara deal to shareholders as the “best foundation for growth”.

“The Wood directors believe that any alternative refinancing option would likely generate materially less, and potentially zero, value for Wood shareholders relative to the terms of this recommended acquisition,” stated the joint release.

Sidara hails ‘transformational’ deal

Commenting on the acquisition, Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin said:  “This announcement brings us closer to finalising a challenging chapter in Wood’s history.

“The acquisition by Sidara will solve our near-term liquidity challenges and strengthen the company in the longer term.

“In Sidara, we will have an owner that values our people, brand and the deep client relationships we have built over the years and together we will be in a stronger position to deliver for our clients and achieve our potential.”

Roy Franklin, chair of Wood, said: “Today is an important milestone in providing a stable foundation for Wood to deliver on its significant potential.

“The Board’s recommendation of Sidara’s offer follows an extensive review of the viability of all available options and it is the unanimous view of the Wood Board that this is the best option for all stakeholders, whilst delivering some value for our shareholders after what has been a very difficult few years for the company.”

Wood Group: A key employer in Aberdeen

Commenting on the Acquisition, Talal Shair, chief executive of Sidara, said the deal would be “transformational”.

“Through this move, Wood becomes part of Sidara, creating a global, world-class, privately held engineering and design group,” he said.

Sidara’s UK headquarters in London. Image: Google Maps

“In the short term, our additional financial support will bring greater stability, but our vision is for Wood to take the lead in energy and materials.

“We have always admired what Wood has built – its talented people, global clients, and technical capabilities.

“This transaction allows us to strengthen client relationships, expand into new markets, and serve a broader range of global clients. We look forward to realising Wood’s full potential within Sidara.”

Wood, which employs around 35,000 people globally, is one of Aberdeen’s most prominent energy and engineering firms.

Conversation