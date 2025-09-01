Love adds up for engaged Aberdeen accountancy graduates hired by same firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love adds up for engaged Aberdeen accountancy graduates hired by same firm

Meet the Aberdeen accountancy power couple who are closing the books on single life.

By Liza Hamilton
Claudette Castrence and Cedie Herrera. Image: MHA
An Aberdeen couple who studied accountancy together at Robert Gordon University have landed jobs at the same Granite City firm – just months before tying the knot.

Claudette Castrence (28) and Cedie (32) are among the latest graduate intake at accountancy and advisory firm MHA’s Aberdeen office at Carden Place.

The pair, who got engaged during a cruise holiday last summer, are now settling into working life while planning their wedding, which will take place in Inverurie in March 2026.

Claudette and Cedie, who live in Dyce, first met in 2015 through mutual friends before choosing to study accountancy and finance at RGU.

Since then, they’ve supported each other through coursework, exams and graduation – and now, through the start of their careers.

Claudette is joining MHA’s tax department, while Cedie will work in audit and accounts, as part of the firm’s five-strong graduate intake.

“It’s great that there will be someone there from the start who I know, although it’s definitely a good thing that we’ll be in different departments. We’re very much our own people and will do our own thing.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to do our graduate placements at MHA where there is such a strong emphasis on developing the next generation.”

“We absolutely found our thing”

Both are former pupils of Aberdeen schools – Claudette attended St Machar Academy, and Cedie was a pupil at Torry Academy.

Their wedding will be an international celebration, with relatives travelling from Dubai, the United States and the Philippines.

Cedie proposed during a cruise around Santorini, Athens and Dubrovnik in 2024.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Claudette. “We’d been together for nine years, but we were still studying so it wasn’t in my mind. I hadn’t even been hinting.

“It was a really nice surprise during a formal night on the ship just before dinner. I didn’t even take in what he was saying, I was so conscious of being in public.”

With family flying in from around the world, the couple are planning a relaxed, family-focused wedding – and thanks to Claudette’s planning skills, much of it is already organised.

RGU Aberdeen accountancy classmates to tie knot

“I booked everything for the wedding early after doing my exams and I’m really glad that I did as it takes the stress out of it all, especially now I’m starting a new job,” she said.

“My grandma and aunt are coming from the Philippines and my mum’s side of the family are coming from America.

“Cedie has family in Dubai, so everyone is coming from far-flung places. It’ll be a big family reunion – a chilled, fun day with family and friends.

“It’s funny that we came through uni together and now have our graduate placement together. We’ve absolutely found our thing.”

