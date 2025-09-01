Love adds up for engaged Aberdeen accountancy graduates hired by same firm

An Aberdeen couple who studied accountancy together at Robert Gordon University have landed jobs at the same Granite City firm – just months before tying the knot.

Claudette Castrence (28) and Cedie (32) are among the latest graduate intake at accountancy and advisory firm MHA’s Aberdeen office at Carden Place.

The pair, who got engaged during a cruise holiday last summer, are now settling into working life while planning their wedding, which will take place in Inverurie in March 2026.

Claudette and Cedie, who live in Dyce, first met in 2015 through mutual friends before choosing to study accountancy and finance at RGU.

Since then, they’ve supported each other through coursework, exams and graduation – and now, through the start of their careers.

Claudette is joining MHA’s tax department, while Cedie will work in audit and accounts, as part of the firm’s five-strong graduate intake.

“It’s great that there will be someone there from the start who I know, although it’s definitely a good thing that we’ll be in different departments. We’re very much our own people and will do our own thing.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to do our graduate placements at MHA where there is such a strong emphasis on developing the next generation.”

“We absolutely found our thing”

Both are former pupils of Aberdeen schools – Claudette attended St Machar Academy, and Cedie was a pupil at Torry Academy.

Their wedding will be an international celebration, with relatives travelling from Dubai, the United States and the Philippines.

Cedie proposed during a cruise around Santorini, Athens and Dubrovnik in 2024.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Claudette. “We’d been together for nine years, but we were still studying so it wasn’t in my mind. I hadn’t even been hinting.

“It was a really nice surprise during a formal night on the ship just before dinner. I didn’t even take in what he was saying, I was so conscious of being in public.”

With family flying in from around the world, the couple are planning a relaxed, family-focused wedding – and thanks to Claudette’s planning skills, much of it is already organised.

RGU Aberdeen accountancy classmates to tie knot

“I booked everything for the wedding early after doing my exams and I’m really glad that I did as it takes the stress out of it all, especially now I’m starting a new job,” she said.

“My grandma and aunt are coming from the Philippines and my mum’s side of the family are coming from America.

“Cedie has family in Dubai, so everyone is coming from far-flung places. It’ll be a big family reunion – a chilled, fun day with family and friends.

“It’s funny that we came through uni together and now have our graduate placement together. We’ve absolutely found our thing.”