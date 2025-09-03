Top Aberdeen school catchment areas drive surge in property market

An Aberdeen property expert says there’s been sharp rise in demand for homes in the most sought-after school catchment areas.

Properties within Aberdeen Grammar School, Westhill and Cults Academy areas have all “experienced heightened activity”.

Aberdein Considine national estate agency director Graham Crocket says families are prioritising education when it comes to picking where to live and making “strategic moves”.

Figures, from the estate agency, show the number of properties sold during the first half of this year in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, was up 73% compared to the same period last year.

The average sale price in the town has risen to £295,399 from £254,528.

‘Clear trend’ in moves for best schools

But it’s not the only area to record a big uptake in sales with well-presented family homes attracting strong interest and, in many cases, multiple offers.

The Aberdeen Grammar School catchment area, Aberdeen City West, which includes Rosemount, Midstocket and the West End, saw an increase of 142%, between Jan 1 and June 30 this year, compared to the same period last year.

The average sale price has increased from £326,508 in 2024 to £335,832 this year.

Aberdeen Grammar is one of the top high schools in Scotland, according to The Sunday Times.

The city’s oldest school is 9th in the newspaper’s 2025 Secondary School League Table and the only institution north of the central belt to make the cut.

Mr Crocket said: “We’re seeing a clear trend where families are making strategic moves to secure places in the best schools.

“Aberdeen Grammar School catchment, Westhill and Cults is consistently in high demand, and that demand is only intensifying as the school term begins.”

Cults a ‘desirable’ suburb

The number of properties sold in Cults has risen by 14% with the average sale price now at £416,609 compared to £353,878 last year.

Mr Crocket said: “In Cults homes are selling quickly, often within days of going to market.

“Buyers are well-informed and motivated, and they’re willing to act fast when the right property becomes available.

“Each of these top performing areas has its own drivers, Cults continues to be one of the most desirable suburbs in Aberdeen, with a village-like feel and scenic surroundings.

“The academy is also regularly ranked among the top ten performing secondary schools in Scotland.

“We are also seeing more focus from buyers on primary school choices with modern schools seen as offering an enhanced learning environment.

“Mile End Primary, also located in the Grammar catchment area, and Milltimber are popular choices with parents, which has led to increased property prices in these areas.”

Cults Academy sits 11th place in 2025 rankings.

Buyers coming back

Recent Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) figures show that 1,563 residential dwellings were sold in Q2 of 2025, marking a 39.6% increase from Q1.

The most significant growth has been in homes most popular with families.

The number of semi-detached homes sold in Q2 was up 52.8% from Q1 and the number of detached homes sold also increased by 47.8%.

Chris Comfort, Aberdein Considine partner, said: “The stabilisation of interest rates and a more optimistic economic outlook have brought buyers back into the market.

“For many families, now is the right time to invest in a home that supports both their lifestyle and their children’s education.”