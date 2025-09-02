Aberdeen base of carbon capture project on market for £1.9m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen base of carbon capture project on market for £1.9m

Knight Frank says Granite City is emerging as Scotland's "most liquid" market.

By Liza Hamilton
Crown House is for sale. Image: Knight Frank
The Aberdeen base of the company leading the UK’s highest-profile carbon capture project has gone up for sale, with a £1.9 million price tag.

Crown House, in Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, is being marketed by property agent Knight Frank.

The modern office building extends to over 13,000 sq ft over two storeys and is offered with a net initial yield of 10.43%.

It is currently home to two tenants with long-term ties to Aberdeen – Marsh McLennan,  and Pale Blue Dot Energy.

£1.9m price tag for Aberdeen’s Crown House

Marsh McLennan is a global insurance and risk management group with an established presence in the north-east.

Pale Blue Dot Energy is a subsidiary of Storegga, the company leading the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Acorn is one of the UK’s most advanced CCS and hydrogen projects and forms a key part of the net-zero strategy.

The building is located in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park. Image: Knight Frank

Crown House has recently been refurbished and holds an EPC rating of A for energy efficiency.

Its features include open-plan floorplates, LED lighting, a raised access floor, passenger lift, fitted kitchen and breakout areas.

There are 72 car parking spaces.

Flurry of deals signals market confidence

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank, said Aberdeen was emerging as Scotland’s “most liquid market” for commercial property.

“With buyer and vendor expectations broadly aligned, we believe Crown House is well positioned to benefit from this trend.”

He said the sale comes amid renewed confidence in the local market, with growing deal activity over recent months.

Knight Frank partner Matthew Park.
“There has been a flurry of deals over the summer, with a number of assets trading hands,” Mr Park said.

“We would hope to see that continue for the remainder of 2025 and into the beginning of next year.”

He added that Westhill remains one of Aberdeen’s strongest office and industrial locations.

“Crown House is a great opportunity to acquire a modern, income-producing office building at an attractive yield,” he said.

“The tenant covenants – both companies are very well established and have long-term commitments to the city – also provide a greater degree of assurance for investors for the future of the asset.”

 

