Aberdeen base of carbon capture project on market for £1.9m

The Aberdeen base of the company leading the UK’s highest-profile carbon capture project has gone up for sale, with a £1.9 million price tag.

Crown House, in Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, is being marketed by property agent Knight Frank.

The modern office building extends to over 13,000 sq ft over two storeys and is offered with a net initial yield of 10.43%.

It is currently home to two tenants with long-term ties to Aberdeen – Marsh McLennan, and Pale Blue Dot Energy.

£1.9m price tag for Aberdeen’s Crown House

Marsh McLennan is a global insurance and risk management group with an established presence in the north-east.

Pale Blue Dot Energy is a subsidiary of Storegga, the company leading the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Acorn is one of the UK’s most advanced CCS and hydrogen projects and forms a key part of the net-zero strategy.

Crown House has recently been refurbished and holds an EPC rating of A for energy efficiency.

Its features include open-plan floorplates, LED lighting, a raised access floor, passenger lift, fitted kitchen and breakout areas.

There are 72 car parking spaces.

Flurry of deals signals market confidence

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank, said Aberdeen was emerging as Scotland’s “most liquid market” for commercial property.

“With buyer and vendor expectations broadly aligned, we believe Crown House is well positioned to benefit from this trend.”

He said the sale comes amid renewed confidence in the local market, with growing deal activity over recent months.

“There has been a flurry of deals over the summer, with a number of assets trading hands,” Mr Park said.

“We would hope to see that continue for the remainder of 2025 and into the beginning of next year.”

He added that Westhill remains one of Aberdeen’s strongest office and industrial locations.

“Crown House is a great opportunity to acquire a modern, income-producing office building at an attractive yield,” he said.

“The tenant covenants – both companies are very well established and have long-term commitments to the city – also provide a greater degree of assurance for investors for the future of the asset.”