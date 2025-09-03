EXCLUSIVE: Plans to close Inverurie factory puts dozens of jobs at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

EXCLUSIVE: Plans to close Inverurie factory puts dozens of jobs at risk

Up to 50 north-east jobs are under threat with the firm also intending to shut a showroom in Inverness.

By Liza Hamilton
Scotframe has announced proposed closures in Inverurie and Inverness. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
One of Inverurie’s largest employers is facing potential closure, with dozens of jobs at risk.

Timber frame manufacturer Scotframe plans to shut down manufacturing operations at its site in the town.

Staff were informed this week that the company intends to relocating production to its Cumbernauld facility.

The move could significantly impact the Inverurie workforce, where Scotframe currently employs around 35 people.

At its peak, the site supported around 80 jobs, but staffing levels have declined in recent years.

Scotframe proposes closures in Inverurie and Inverness

Jobs in the company’s showroom in Inverness are also expected to be affected.

In a statement, Scotframe said the proposed changes are intended to “simplify operations”.

Scotframe’s Souterford Avenue manufacturing plant in Inverurie is at risk of closure. Image Google Maps.

“Following a strategic review, Scotframe has discussed a proposal with colleagues at the Inverurie site to alter the Scotframe product range and manufacturing arrangements,” said a Scotframe spokesperson.

“The proposals are designed to simplify our operations, and reinforce our commitment to deliver high-quality, sustainable structural timber frame systems.

“As part of these changes, we are proposing to relocate manufacturing operations from Inverurie to our Cumbernauld site.

“If finalised, the proposals would unfortunately mean some roles would be at risk of redundancy. We ask for respect and understanding for our teams during this period.”

It is understood the closures come as Scotframe looks to wind down production of its Valutherm+ product line, which is manufactured exclusively in Inverurie.

Scotframe’s Valutherm+ products are used mainly for self-build projects. Image: Scotframe

ValuTherm+ kits will not be available for order from the end of September.

Closures would be bitter blow

Should the closure go ahead, a small skeleton crew will remain on site temporarily to complete existing projects before operations wind down completely.

One insider described the move by Scotframe as a “bitter blow” to the north-east.

“I feel gutted for everyone involved,” said one person close to the company who asked not to be named.

“It will come as a bitter blow to Inverurie as it was one of the biggest employers in the town, with over 80 employees.

“The company was taken over by French multinational Saint-Gobain in 2017 and the decision was made by the execs in Paris.”

Scotframe sold to Saint-Gobain in 2017

Scotframe was founded in 1989 by Bob Edwards, with its very first timber frame kit installed at Links Road in Aberdeen.

In 2017, Scotframe was acquired by French building materials giant Saint-Gobain.

At the time, the firm said its acquisition of the north-east firm would accelerate its expansion into the offsite manufacturing and closed panel construction market.

As part of the deal Mr Edwards remained as managing director, promising “business as usual” under the new ownership.

 

