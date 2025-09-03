EXCLUSIVE: Plans to close Inverurie factory puts dozens of jobs at risk

One of Inverurie’s largest employers is facing potential closure, with dozens of jobs at risk.

Timber frame manufacturer Scotframe plans to shut down manufacturing operations at its site in the town.

Staff were informed this week that the company intends to relocating production to its Cumbernauld facility.

The move could significantly impact the Inverurie workforce, where Scotframe currently employs around 35 people.

At its peak, the site supported around 80 jobs, but staffing levels have declined in recent years.

Scotframe proposes closures in Inverurie and Inverness

Jobs in the company’s showroom in Inverness are also expected to be affected.

In a statement, Scotframe said the proposed changes are intended to “simplify operations”.

“Following a strategic review, Scotframe has discussed a proposal with colleagues at the Inverurie site to alter the Scotframe product range and manufacturing arrangements,” said a Scotframe spokesperson.

“The proposals are designed to simplify our operations, and reinforce our commitment to deliver high-quality, sustainable structural timber frame systems.

“As part of these changes, we are proposing to relocate manufacturing operations from Inverurie to our Cumbernauld site.

“If finalised, the proposals would unfortunately mean some roles would be at risk of redundancy. We ask for respect and understanding for our teams during this period.”

It is understood the closures come as Scotframe looks to wind down production of its Valutherm+ product line, which is manufactured exclusively in Inverurie.

ValuTherm+ kits will not be available for order from the end of September.

Closures would be bitter blow

Should the closure go ahead, a small skeleton crew will remain on site temporarily to complete existing projects before operations wind down completely.

One insider described the move by Scotframe as a “bitter blow” to the north-east.

“I feel gutted for everyone involved,” said one person close to the company who asked not to be named.

“It will come as a bitter blow to Inverurie as it was one of the biggest employers in the town, with over 80 employees.

“The company was taken over by French multinational Saint-Gobain in 2017 and the decision was made by the execs in Paris.”

Scotframe sold to Saint-Gobain in 2017

Scotframe was founded in 1989 by Bob Edwards, with its very first timber frame kit installed at Links Road in Aberdeen.

In 2017, Scotframe was acquired by French building materials giant Saint-Gobain.

At the time, the firm said its acquisition of the north-east firm would accelerate its expansion into the offsite manufacturing and closed panel construction market.

As part of the deal Mr Edwards remained as managing director, promising “business as usual” under the new ownership.