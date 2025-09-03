Inverness hotel boss forced back onto the floor to serve lunches amidst Highland hospitality jobs crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel boss forced back onto the floor to serve lunches amidst Highland hospitality jobs crisis

New data revealed one in four small businesses in the Highlands and Islands have had to cut services due to the key issue.

Turas Hotels Co-director Richard Drummond admitted he has had to serve lunch due to a staffing crisis. Image: Heartland Media
By Alex Banks

Staff shortages at an Inverness hotel have lead to company directors serving lunch in order to plug the gap.

Richard Drummond of Glen Mhor Hotel on Ness Bank said directors have been forced fill in with odd jobs on the ground in order to tackle a Highland staffing crisis.

New data from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has revealed one in four small businesses in the Highlands and Islands has been forced to cut its services due to staffing issues.

Mr Drummond revealed the business has had to spend hundreds of thousands renovating an Ullapool hotel specifically for staff accommodation.

He believes these are the kind of things businesses across the north are being forced to do in order to attract staff to the area.

The Highlands remains the hardest hit area of Scotland for staff shortages with 27% in the region – compared to 7% Scotland-wide.

‘The Highlands have been forgotten about’

Mr Drummond believes it has always been difficult to recruit in the Highlands, but believes the problem is getting bigger.

Covid, Brexit and more have lead to the Highlands “being forgotten about”, according to the company director.

He said: “This year has been the most difficult for recruiting people.

“I have had to help serving lunches, and it’s worth noting that all of the directors have had to be more hands on because of shortages.

Richard Drummond is a director of Turas Hotels. Image: Jonathan James Perkins

“Now, in all of our businesses, we require accommodation. If we don’t have it, we won’t get staff.

“We bought a small hotel in Ullapool to house staff which has cost us hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“There are so many other challenges on top of this, it’s just a single factor of the business. But there have been barriers for so many years now.

“We have also had to shorten hours in Pitlochry, meaning there are a lot of missed opportunities.”

Glen Mhor in Inverness is owned by Turas Hotels, which has also seen problems in its businesses elsewhere.

The Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness. Image: Heartland Media

The survey revealed 44% of small businesses saw an absence of local workers as a key issue.

Mr Drummond added: “The staffing crisis which we are in is ridiculous. Hospitality is one of the largest industries in Scotland.

“There is very little support from government for an industry which should be considered as world class.

“They need to see what it’s like at the coalface that’s what they need to do and not just use lip service.”

The new data also revealed 39% of small businesses did not have enough staff to need their needs.

Call for rural visa scheme to address Highland staff shortages

FSB north Scotland development manager Mike Duncan believes it’s common knowledge the lack of workers is holding back local businesses.

However, he said the new report has spelled out the “full cost of failure” to tackle a long-standing issue.

Mr Duncan said: “As customers, we are getting less choice, whether that is shops and restaurants cutting their opening hours or social care providers reducing their services.

FSB north Scotland development manager Mike Duncan. Image: FSB

“More significantly, it is hitting the economy of the Highlands and Islands and damaging our service sectors, including tourism, which is so vital to creating and sustaining local jobs.

“That is why we are supporting calls for a rural visa pilot scheme to make it easier for businesses in rural and remote areas to recruit the staff they desperately need.”

