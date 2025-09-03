Inverness hotel boss forced back onto the floor to serve lunches amidst Highland hospitality jobs crisis

Staff shortages at an Inverness hotel have lead to company directors serving lunch in order to plug the gap.

Richard Drummond of Glen Mhor Hotel on Ness Bank said directors have been forced fill in with odd jobs on the ground in order to tackle a Highland staffing crisis.

New data from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has revealed one in four small businesses in the Highlands and Islands has been forced to cut its services due to staffing issues.

Mr Drummond revealed the business has had to spend hundreds of thousands renovating an Ullapool hotel specifically for staff accommodation.

He believes these are the kind of things businesses across the north are being forced to do in order to attract staff to the area.

The Highlands remains the hardest hit area of Scotland for staff shortages with 27% in the region – compared to 7% Scotland-wide.

‘The Highlands have been forgotten about’

Mr Drummond believes it has always been difficult to recruit in the Highlands, but believes the problem is getting bigger.

Covid, Brexit and more have lead to the Highlands “being forgotten about”, according to the company director.

He said: “This year has been the most difficult for recruiting people.

“I have had to help serving lunches, and it’s worth noting that all of the directors have had to be more hands on because of shortages.

“Now, in all of our businesses, we require accommodation. If we don’t have it, we won’t get staff.

“We bought a small hotel in Ullapool to house staff which has cost us hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“There are so many other challenges on top of this, it’s just a single factor of the business. But there have been barriers for so many years now.

“We have also had to shorten hours in Pitlochry, meaning there are a lot of missed opportunities.”

Glen Mhor in Inverness is owned by Turas Hotels, which has also seen problems in its businesses elsewhere.

The survey revealed 44% of small businesses saw an absence of local workers as a key issue.

Mr Drummond added: “The staffing crisis which we are in is ridiculous. Hospitality is one of the largest industries in Scotland.

“There is very little support from government for an industry which should be considered as world class.

“They need to see what it’s like at the coalface that’s what they need to do and not just use lip service.”

The new data also revealed 39% of small businesses did not have enough staff to need their needs.

Call for rural visa scheme to address Highland staff shortages

FSB north Scotland development manager Mike Duncan believes it’s common knowledge the lack of workers is holding back local businesses.

However, he said the new report has spelled out the “full cost of failure” to tackle a long-standing issue.

Mr Duncan said: “As customers, we are getting less choice, whether that is shops and restaurants cutting their opening hours or social care providers reducing their services.

“More significantly, it is hitting the economy of the Highlands and Islands and damaging our service sectors, including tourism, which is so vital to creating and sustaining local jobs.

“That is why we are supporting calls for a rural visa pilot scheme to make it easier for businesses in rural and remote areas to recruit the staff they desperately need.”