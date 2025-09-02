The best stands at Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe 2025

Aberdeen’s P&J Live was buzzing this morning as SPE Offshore Europe 2025 threw open its doors – and while the focus is firmly on the future of energy, this year’s event has something for just about everyone.

Running from 2-5 September, the biennial conference and exhibition is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors and more than 500 exhibitors from around the globe.

But it’s not all technical talks and panel sessions.

The halls are packed with energy – and not just the offshore kind – as companies go all-out to make an impression.

Stands are offering goodie bags with everything from branded stress toys and bottle openers to hats, socks, chocolate and even cold beer.

Among the busiest stands this morning was U-Boat Worx, showcasing their Nemo submersible.

Equally popular was Stauff UK, a family-owned hydraulic products manufacturer with a base in Portlethen.

Crowds drift to Stauff

The company drew crowds with its £250,000 drift car, a Toyota GT86 built by European drift champion and YouTube star Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni.

The 700bhp car, capable of hitting corners sideways at 100mph, was a showstopper – and helped make this the busiest Offshore Europe stand Stauff has had in its 35 years, according to manager, Gary Stewart.

Visitors were also queuing to enter a prize draw for a full drift experience day with Baggsy, including overnight stay and meals.

Student-led Durham University Solar Car was another big draw, demonstrating advanced solar-powered transportation technologies.

Nearby, Glacier Energy brought the fun with a Spin to Win competition, handing out branded goodies throughout the day.

They’re also offering a chance to win a signed Aberdeen FC shirt, a bottle of Champagne and a Scottish hamper, all to be drawn at the end of the week.

Another crowd-pleaser was Bolt and Nut, specialists in high-integrity bolting solutions, who took a playful swing at networking with a golf-simulator to let visitors test their swing on the exhibition floor.

Magic tricks at Offshore Europe stands

Rock Flow Dynamics, a software development company, turned to the power of magic to attract visitors.

Decked out in bright lights it had Jeff Burns and Ivor Smith, from Fifth Dimension Magic, on hand to host its stand and entertain the crowds with some magic tricks.

Not only that, visitors could also have a game of pinball.

“We like to have a stand that’s edgy and stands out from the crowd,” said sales and marketing coordinator, Robyn Duncan.

“It’s important to have something that people are going to notice and talk about.”

The stand also featured a pinball machine, a popcorn machine, demo stations and the classic coffee machine.

Meanwhile, Scottish Enterprise offered one of the most immersive experiences of the day.

Visitors donned VR headsets to explore Scotland’s emerging offshore wind infrastructure in extended reality.

The 360-degree films transported viewers to key strategic sites including the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen and freeports at Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Forth Green.

With full panoramic views, users could look all around – even bob about virtually on a boat at an offshore wind farm.

From Pac-Man to Aberdeen FC legend

Aberdeen-based software firm Elementz unveiled its own retro-inspired arcade game: ROV-Man, a bespoke twist on Pac-Man.

Visitors can take part in gaming sessions all week at the stand, with a chance to win a VR headset.

Finally, Aberdeen-headquartered Katoni Engineering was marking its 15th anniversary by attending Offshore Europe for the second time.

For business and development manager Mark Reynolds – a familiar name to many as a former Aberdeen FC player – Offshore Europe was the ideal place to showcase the firm’s specialist engineering services.

“A lot of the stalls here have got something to sell in a physical form, but we sell an engineering service and you can’t really show that,” he said.

“We’re big on people and we like to do good work, but we also like to have a good time while we’re doing it.”

To keep things fun, the stand was handing out fresh popcorn and running a light-hearted “beat the clock” game – inviting players to stop a timer as close to 15 seconds as possible. The winner walks away with a round of golf at Trump International.