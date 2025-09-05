Meet the 36-year-old in charge of Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes on mission to help deliver 24,000 new Highland properties

It’s not often you come across a 36-year-old managing director, let alone one in a company the size of Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes.

But that doesn’t faze Kieran Graham, who has been in the role for a little over a year now.

The Aberdonian took on the role at the £65 million firm through a promotion, following the retirement of company stalwart Sandy Grant.

From odd-jobs as a labourer while in university, Kieran’s passion for housebuilding won’t come as a surprise to those close to him.

He fell in love with the whole process as a teenager when his parents were building their own home, and feels as if it was when he first got his foot in the door.

The Press and Journal spoke to Kieran to find out about his housebuilding passions and more – including:

Working for major housebuilding firms including Stewart Milne, before moving to Inverness.

Making the step up to managing director and dealing with the pressure of being the top boss at such a young age.

The relationship between Tulloch Homes and owners Springfield Group.

Why the Inverness housebuilder is perfectly placed to help with the Highland Council’s plea for 24,000 new homes.

Where housebuilding passion all began

As a teenager, Kieran was coming to the crossroads which most do when coming towards the end of their school years.

Unsure what career he wanted to step into, his first clues came while his parents were building their own home.

He said: “When I was around 16 my parents were building a house and I loved it.

“I was going there after school and during the holidays, labouring for the joiners and just seeing where I could be helpful. That was where my interest really kicked on.

“I went to Robert Gordon University to study quantity surveying and my step-dad told me to make sure I was going out and labouring for local builders.

“So, I made a point of doing so, I knew what I wanted to do by that point but I had to understand how things in the industry worked.

“I have a genuine passion for housebuilding. A lot of people I know went into oil, but what made my mind up was in this industry you see something through from start to finish.

“You cover it all. Buying the field, then turning it into homes, which in turn then create memories.

“I can drive by places with my daughter now and say ‘I was involved in that site.’ That’s the kind of stuff that makes me tick.”

After university, Kieran went on to work for Stewart Milne for five years as a senior quantity surveyor.

And that was followed by an opportunity in Inverness for then-27-year-old Kieran, who would move to Robertson Group as a commercial manager.

Climbing the property ladder at Tulloch Homes

After four years in the Highland capital, a chance to move to Tulloch Homes came Kieran’s way.

And, the “no-brainer” saw him take on the role of operations director, which lead to him overseeing design, commercial and working closely with the land director as well.

He quickly fell in love with his new job due to the mix of responsibilities, and also working with Tulloch Homes stalwarts Sandy Grant and George Fraser.

Kieran said: “Sandy and George were absolutely fantastic to work alongside. They were a big attraction to be honest, coming to a business and getting to learn from people like them.

“The pair both worked within the business for a whole period of time, which really is key to Tulloch and shows what it’s all about.”

But, as time went on, George would retire from his role as chief executive before Sandy Grant announced his retirement from his managing director role in 2023.

What this meant for Kieran, was another opportunity to climb the career ladder.

He added: “It all ended up happening quite naturally. George retired just as we became a part of Springfield Group.

“Sandy is somebody who keeps his cards close to his chest and was never really too vocal about where he kind of placed me.

“But as I was working closer with him, I started to see an opportunity opening up.

“Being a managing director is a big step, and I had never really felt my career needed me to go and do that.

“But it felt so organic, to be given that platform and support, it made it something I was really keen to do.”

Dealing with the pressure of being the boss at 35

Taking on the major role at the age of 35 could have the potential to add a lot of pressure to life. However, Kieran doesn’t see it that way.

Around 13 months into the role, he said the support he has around him is “unbelievable”.

Kieran said: “Throughout my career I have never switched off. That hasn’t changed. When I go home I don’t switch off from work, it plays such a huge part in my life.

“The support definitely helps. Whether it is at home with my family, my wife, or through business.

“Suddenly managing a £65 million business has a lot of pressure. It’s important not to see it as a lonely place.

“The support I have had from the Springfield board has been really helpful.”

Highland mission to deliver 24,000 homes – and how Tulloch Homes will play a part

When looking to the future, Kieran has both short and long-term aspirations. He knows Tulloch Homes can play a major part in the Highland housing mission.

With new sites opening in Conon Bridge and Inverness in the next 18 months, he also wants to get “up and running” in more key areas.

Kieran said: “Things are bubbling away and I would hope to see more come through the planning system when we are ready.

“Inverness-wide, and further afield, we’re well placed to help meet the demands that Highland Council are now talking about – 24,000 new homes.

“That is where the focus of the business really lies, getting new sites up and running for the short to medium term and longer-term, working on more strategic sites.

“Every home is different, but it can take us around nine months from the moment a digger is on the ground to moving our first homeowner in.

“It puts us in a really strong position to look at our sites and go ‘What is needed here to create a balanced community?’

“If we can crack that, then our sites in years to come are going to be really successful.”