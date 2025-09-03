Jimmy Buchan’s now a Freeman of City of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Buchan’s now a Freeman of City of London

It comes with the privilege of being able to drive sheep across London Bridge without paying a toll.

By Keith Findlay
Jimmy Buchan, with the Guildhall court clerk, at his inauguration as a Freeman of the City of London. Image: Keith Broomfield

North-east seafood supremo and former trawlerman Jimmy Buchan has described being granted Freedom of the City of London as “deeply humbling”.

In time-honoured tradition, he can now claim the right to drive sheep across London Bridge toll-free.

The prestigious award recognises his lifetime contribution to the UK seafood industry.

Jimmy’s Trawlermen TV fame

Jimmy, 65, is perhaps best known as one of the stars of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series.

He’s long since given up life at sea and his fishing boat.

But he continues to run his own seafood business, the Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company.

It supplies businesses and individual customers with fresh and frozen seafood through a wholesale service and online store.

Jimmy in London, with his wife, Irene, daughters Jenna Urquhart and Amy Garden, son-in-law Geoff Urquhart, granddaughter Thea and a symbloic sheep. Image: Keith Broomfield

Jimmy also runs a shop, the Amity Seafood Larder, at Peterhead Harbour.

And for the past eight years he’s served as chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association.

In this role, he represents processors and suppliers throughout Scotland and champions the journey of seafood from sea to plate.

Jimmy gets to vote for who should be next Lord Mayor of City of London

His Freedom of the City award comes hot-on-the-heels of his admittance – earlier this year – as a liveryman in the ancient Worshipful Company of Fishmongers (WCF).

As a WFC liveryman, and with it his membership of the City’s Common Hall, Jimmy is entitled to vote in the annual elections for the post of Lord Mayor of the City of London.

As for shepherding sheep across London Bridge, he has the chance to do exactly that, along with other freemen, at a charity event during the last weekend of September.

Proud day for Jimmy’s family at London’s historic Guildhall

The Freedom of the City ceremony took place at London’s historic Guildhall.

Jimmy was proudly accompanied by his family, including his two daughters, who travelled to witness the occasion.

“Being admitted to the Freedom of the City of London is a deeply humbling experience,” Jimmy said.

‘World-class’ seafood produce

He added: “It’s a recognition not just of my own journey, but of the incredible people across the seafood sector who work tirelessly to bring our world-class produce to market.

“I’m proud to represent them and to continue advocating for the future of our industry.”

Jimmy and a fake sheep at the Guildhall. Image: Keith Broomfield

The WCF has supported the fishing industry for centuries.

Admission as a liveryman and the granting of the Freedom of the City are among the highest honours in the trade, reserved for people who have made outstanding contributions to their field.

