Jimmy Buchan’s now a Freeman of City of London

North-east seafood supremo and former trawlerman Jimmy Buchan has described being granted Freedom of the City of London as “deeply humbling”.

In time-honoured tradition, he can now claim the right to drive sheep across London Bridge toll-free.

The prestigious award recognises his lifetime contribution to the UK seafood industry.

Jimmy’s Trawlermen TV fame

Jimmy, 65, is perhaps best known as one of the stars of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series.

He’s long since given up life at sea and his fishing boat.

But he continues to run his own seafood business, the Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company.

It supplies businesses and individual customers with fresh and frozen seafood through a wholesale service and online store.

Jimmy also runs a shop, the Amity Seafood Larder, at Peterhead Harbour.

And for the past eight years he’s served as chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association.

In this role, he represents processors and suppliers throughout Scotland and champions the journey of seafood from sea to plate.

Jimmy gets to vote for who should be next Lord Mayor of City of London

His Freedom of the City award comes hot-on-the-heels of his admittance – earlier this year – as a liveryman in the ancient Worshipful Company of Fishmongers (WCF).

As a WFC liveryman, and with it his membership of the City’s Common Hall, Jimmy is entitled to vote in the annual elections for the post of Lord Mayor of the City of London.

As for shepherding sheep across London Bridge, he has the chance to do exactly that, along with other freemen, at a charity event during the last weekend of September.

Proud day for Jimmy’s family at London’s historic Guildhall

The Freedom of the City ceremony took place at London’s historic Guildhall.

Jimmy was proudly accompanied by his family, including his two daughters, who travelled to witness the occasion.

“Being admitted to the Freedom of the City of London is a deeply humbling experience,” Jimmy said.

‘World-class’ seafood produce

He added: “It’s a recognition not just of my own journey, but of the incredible people across the seafood sector who work tirelessly to bring our world-class produce to market.

“I’m proud to represent them and to continue advocating for the future of our industry.”

The WCF has supported the fishing industry for centuries.

Admission as a liveryman and the granting of the Freedom of the City are among the highest honours in the trade, reserved for people who have made outstanding contributions to their field.