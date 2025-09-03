Offshore Europe 2025: Can Aberdeen keep its crown as Europe’s energy capital?

Thousands of visitors have descended on Aberdeen this week for Offshore Europe 2025.

For decades, the Granite City has proudly worn the title of Europe’s energy capital.

But as the industry evolves, is that title still fitting — and can Aberdeen hold on to it?

We put the question to visitors at Offshore Europe: “Do you see Aberdeen remaining Europe’s energy capital in the decades ahead, and what needs to happen for that to continue?”

Here’s what they had to say.

Roddy James – Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer

He said: “For Aberdeen to remain at the forefront, we need to make sure we keep a strong oil and gas business whilst we transition to renewables and make sure that we retain the skills, the supply chain and the whole infrastructure that allows us to make sure we compete on a world basis.

“Events like Offshore Europe shows what the whole of the supply chain has, which is the key to the success of the energy industry going forward.”

Ian Milne, Balmoral Comtec head of sales and business development

He said: “It has the potential to do that. You’ve got the supply chain, you’ve got the experience here, particularly with the energy transition piece, but we will need to have some government support to encourage projects to happen.

“I think there still needs to be an enabler of the traditional oil and gas installations and to try and extract as much of the existing infrastructure as possible to then fund what the larger offshore wind piece could be.”

Colin Ross, Ashtead Technology, chief strategy and marketing officer

He said: “The key for Aberdeen is to become a source of innovation and a supply chain capital for the world.

“There are some incredible technologies, some incredible companies and skills that at any given point you will see Aberdeen’s expertise exported to the four corners of the earth. We can continue to make sure we are at the leading edge of innovation.

“It’s important that government understands that the supply chain is a vital part of our energy security for the future. Supporting that and making sure that innovation continues as we make a transition to a cleaner energy future is going to be vital for the future.”

Steph Crawford, Wood vice president marketing, communications and operations

She said: “There’s definitely passion and confidence and investment in the basin so I do think we will be here for a long time.

“We’re keen that operators in the supply chain continue to work side by side as partners, working through some of those more technical challenges.

“But also investing in late-life asset management. We would like to see stability. Some stable government policy that drives investment.”

Kenny Kinnaird, Kishorn Port and Dry Dock

He said: “I think Aberdeen is the energy capital of Europe and I think it will remain so because of its location.

“No matter what fuels we use, whether that is oil and gas or wind, Aberdeen is the perfect location for that.

“It’s always been known for that and has the talent and the infrastructure in place for it.

“Wherever we turn for energy the government has a massive role to play.”

Andy Jessiman, Welltec UK business development manager

He said: “I do see it continuing but not on the current trajectory.

“I think either the Labour government or the next government will have to change how they are doing things. Kemi Badenoch of the Tories is certainly saying the right things, but the Tories are as culpable as Labour for where we are now with the Energy Profit Levy.

“There’s still a lot to be done in the North Sea but without drilling, its future will shorten.

“The worry is if the current trajectory continues there will be a flight of operators and drilling companies that we will never get back.”

Denise Petrie, Ashtead Technology senior marketing & communications manager

She said: “We are the capital of oil and gas in Europe and so we still have a really strong presence and our presence should still be felt.

“From an energy perspective, we’ve still got a lot of opportunities and there’s plenty of talk out there in terms of a lot of challenges as well. But with challenge comes opportunity.

“I think we need to be capitalising on that. I think in some respects we can be slightly downbeat in terms of what’s going on but we need to capitalise on the opportunities as much as we possibly can.”

Kenny Gilchrist, Forsyths head of energy projects

He said: “It needs the government to help us and make sure we continue to explore for oil.

“At the minute we seem to be shrinking and it’s all pointing toward renewables and hydrogen, but we need to have a joined-up approach.

“We can’t just turn the tap off and hope for the next 20 years and simply import it from somewhere else. A wee bit of positivity from the government will let people invest and move forward.”

Malcolm Stone, National Decommissioning business development analyst

He said: “Aberdeen is certainly in a good position to be the energy capital of Europe and probably wider.

“Aberdeen has got that capability to adapt, a strong ethos around society and community, and that willingness to take a bit of a risk – but there’s a lot of competition out there.

“People are attracted to Aberdeen because it has the vision, we have the capabilities and the skills. But it’s not going to happen without the investment we need, the planning, the processes.

“Energy is highly politicized. It’s all good and well saying we want to deliver Net Zero. We need to integrate our thinking as well as integrate our resources, our capabilities, and supply chain to deliver that.”

Paul Whitton, Ridgeway Rockbags development manager

He said: “Aberdeen historically has always been the capital offshore wise, it needs to diversify and it is doing that. It has to encompass and embrace all of the new technologies.

“I see it remaining the capital of the offshore markets in Europe and beyond. Government needs to work with the people at the bottom end and develop a strategy that encompasses everything.”