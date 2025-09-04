Aberdeen student opens city’s first women-only wellness centre

A Robert Gordon University student has opened Aberdeen’s first dedicated women-only wellness centre, offering a new kind of safe, inclusive space where women can focus on their mental and physical wellbeing.

Serena Leyni is the founder of Soothe Your Soul Haven, a new studio based at Cults Business Park, which has recently welcomed its first clients.

The 28-year-old has signed a five-year lease for a 1,470 sq ft unit that has been transformed into a calming space, surrounded by nature at the edge of the city.

The centre offers a range of holistic services including yoga, pilates, meditation, and sound bath therapy.

Cults location for Soothe Your Soul Haven

Currently in her final year studying business management at RGU, Serena was inspired to launch the centre after turning to fitness and mindfulness to help her recover from an abusive relationship during lockdown.

“I felt trapped and isolated, but I had been into fitness from a young age, so I started doing YouTube home workouts like yoga, Pilates, and meditation,” she said.

“That became my sanctuary. It kept me mentally strong until I found the courage to eventually leave.”

An experienced fitness instructor, Serena secured £19,000 in funding through BizBritain, part of the British Business Bank’s Start-Up Loans programme, to bring the project to life.

Wide range of services

Since opening, Sooth Your Soul Haven has already expanded to include Indian head massage, reiki, and will soon launch self-defence classes.

The premises includes a large studio space for group sessions, a consultation room for therapies, and access to outdoor space suitable for mindfulness walks and seasonal activities.

“The location is perfect – peaceful and green, but still easily accessible,” said Serena.

“The space is much bigger that I initially realised when I signed the lease, which means we’ve been able to introduce more services quickly.”

While Serena continues to teach some classes herself, she also works with a network of instructors and therapists to deliver a wider programme.

Plans for growth

Although still studying, Serena already has her sights on future expansion.

“I’d love to open another centre in Scotland in the next couple of years,” she said.

“Longer term, I’d like to take this concept to other countries where women don’t always have access to these kind of services.”

In the short-term, her focus is on building a local client base and refining the studio’s offering.

She said: “I’ve had great feedback so far and now summer holidays are over we’re seeing an increase in bookings. It’s exciting.”

Growing hub for small businesses

Soothe Your Soul Haven is part of the growing community at Cults Business Park, which has been refurbished and developed by Knight Property group.

Dan Mitchell, Knight Property Group management surveyor, said: “The diverse mix of occupiers at Cults Business Park demonstrates its ability to accommodate a wide range of businesses – from health and wellness providers, through to traditional office users.

“We wish Serena every success with her new business venture.”