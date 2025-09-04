Aberdeen student opens city’s first women-only wellness centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen student opens city’s first women-only wellness centre

The new studio is based at Cults Business Park.

By Liza Hamilton
Serena Leyni has set up a women-only wellness centre in Cults.
A Robert Gordon University student has opened Aberdeen’s first dedicated women-only wellness centre, offering a new kind of safe, inclusive space where women can focus on their mental and physical wellbeing.

Serena Leyni is the founder of Soothe Your Soul Haven, a new studio based at Cults Business Park, which has recently welcomed its first clients.

The 28-year-old has signed a five-year lease for a 1,470 sq ft unit that has been transformed into a calming space, surrounded by nature at the edge of the city.

The centre offers a range of holistic services including yoga, pilates, meditation, and sound bath therapy.

Cults location for Soothe Your Soul Haven

Currently in her final year studying business management at RGU, Serena was inspired to launch the centre after turning to fitness and mindfulness to help her recover from an abusive relationship during lockdown.

“I felt trapped and isolated, but I had been into fitness from a young age, so I started doing YouTube home workouts like yoga, Pilates, and meditation,” she said.

Serena Leyni has signed a five-year lease for her studio in Cults Business Park.

“That became my sanctuary. It kept me mentally strong until I found the courage to eventually leave.”

An experienced fitness instructor, Serena secured £19,000 in funding through BizBritain, part of the British Business Bank’s Start-Up Loans programme, to bring the project to life.

Wide range of services

Since opening, Sooth Your Soul Haven has already expanded to include Indian head massage, reiki, and will soon launch self-defence classes.

The premises includes a large studio space for group sessions, a consultation room for therapies, and access to outdoor space suitable for mindfulness walks and seasonal activities.

Yoga classes at Sooth Your Soul Haven.

“The location is perfect – peaceful and green, but still easily accessible,” said Serena.

“The space is much bigger that I initially realised when I signed the lease, which means we’ve been able to introduce more services quickly.”

While Serena continues to teach some classes herself, she also works with a network of instructors and therapists to deliver a wider programme.

Plans for growth

Although still studying, Serena already has her sights on future expansion.

“I’d love to open another centre in Scotland in the next couple of years,” she said.

“Longer term, I’d like to take this concept to other countries where women don’t always have access to these kind of services.”

Robert Gordon University student Serena Leyni. Image: Sarah Cross

In the short-term, her focus is on building a local client base and refining the studio’s offering.

She said: “I’ve had great feedback so far and now summer holidays are over we’re seeing an increase in bookings. It’s exciting.”

Growing hub for small businesses

Soothe Your Soul Haven is part of the growing community at Cults Business Park, which has been refurbished and developed by Knight Property group.

Dan Mitchell, Knight Property Group management surveyor, said: “The diverse mix of occupiers at Cults Business Park demonstrates its ability to accommodate a wide range of businesses – from health and wellness providers, through to traditional office users.

“We wish Serena every success with her new business venture.”

Conversation