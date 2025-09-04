The 6 Eastgate Shopping Centre shops who have re-committed to staying in their Inverness units

Six shops have re-committed to their Eastgate Shopping Centre units in Inverness.

HMV, Card Factory, Body Shop, Clintons, Next and Quiz will all remain following renewed lease deals.

In the past few months, the shopping centre has added Sugar in the City, Maemes and Lovisa to its offerings.

The Eastgate will also see a new shop in the form of Sostrene Grene which is set to open.

‘Scale of ambition’ for Eastgate

Eastgate was bought by Scoop Management in 2015 in partnership with Harbert Fund Management.

In the past two years, the centre has undergone a “significant transformation” with £8.5 million invested in upgrades.

And Scoop director Mark Hewett believes the investments from both the landlords and its tenants shows the shopping centre’s potential.

He said: “This programme of investment highlights the scale of our ambition for Eastgate.

“And our confidence in Inverness as a vibrant retail and community destination.

“These upgrades not only improve the overall experience for shoppers, which is reflected in increased footfall in 2023/2024, but also the strength of our relationships with retailers and the commitment to continual improvement across the centre.”

The six new deals will come as good news to the Eastgate, following the loss of Lakeland and Smiggle earlier this year.

In comparison, Union Square in Aberdeen has seen a high turnover of shops this year, with six departures announced so far.

Quiz, Subway, Superdry, Fatface, Hollister and Itsu have all left the shopping centre since the beginning of 2025 amidst new arrivals.

More refits for Eastgate Shopping Centre

Alongside investment from owners and attempts to attract new brands, five shops inside the centre have also recently re-fitted their units.

Chisholm Hunter, Vision Express, H.Samuel, Costa and Pizza Express have all upgraded their space.

The new food court, Scran Kitchen, has seen a significant investment from both the owners and Cru Holdings.

Meanwhile, Pandora and RBS have recently moved to larger Eastgate units.

Hotel Chocolat will move into a temporary unit as it looks to expand in the Eastgate by adding the part of the former RBS unit to its footprint.

And now, plans have emerged for Timpson’s and Starbucks to do the same to their units in the coming months.

Scoop said store refurbishments and relocations, alongside new shops opening, reflect “strong confidence in the city centre”.

It said it also reinforces its long-term commitment to enhancing the shopping experience.