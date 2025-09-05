Offshore Europe’s parties, crowds and changes over 50 years in Aberdeen

From a handful of tents pitched on the University of Aberdeen’s car park to a world-class showcase at P&J Live, Offshore Europe has certainly grown during its 52-year history.

In the past five decades, the biennial exhibition has evolved from a celebration of North Sea oil and gas to a showcase for all kinds of renewable energy technologies.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors have passed through the doors over the years, with people recalling having to “wrestle” their way into the exhibition it was so busy.

It has generated billions for the local economy and attracted exhibitors from all across the globe.

Offshore Europe has always been a mirror of Aberdeen’s fortunes, and nowhere is that clearer than in the years of oil downturn.

The exhibition has weathered price crashes, industry cutbacks, and shifting priorities.

But what changes have frequent visitors to the event noticed over the years?

Offshore Europe ‘evolved significantly’

The first event took place at University of Aberdeen in 1973, with around 70 exhibitors.

By 1985 it had moved to the newly-opened Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Well-known businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie, remembers her first experience well.

She said: “Offshore Europe and the offshore energy industry have evolved significantly since the early days in the seventies and eighties.

“My first experience of OE was in the mid eighties when I got a lucrative gig working at one of the many parties at the show.

“Copious quantities of alcohol were served and waitresses (not servers) were instructed to wear short skirts.

“Any women you did come across tended to be on the exhibition stands for ‘glamour’ or serving drinks.

“Thankfully today there is a much healthier ratio of women to men and the women you do meet are much more likely to be engineers, geologists, managers or even senior VPs leading highly successful projects, businesses or international corporations.”

Zoe, who co-founded multi-million-pound PR agency Big Partnership, believes the message is still very much one of positivity throughout the industry.

From tents to P&J Live

Energy services firm Expro first attended Offshore Europe 50 years ago.

At that time, the company was operating in an office under some stairs, but half a century on, Expro has grown into a billion-dollar global energy services company with thousands of employees worldwide.

Carole Paley, UK managing director, said: “Offshore Europe has evolved from a humble gathering in tents in the 1970s into a global energy showcase that has stood the test of time.

“While people may comment on changes in format or footfall, no one can deny the depth of engagement and the quality of conversations – something we’ve experienced once again during our 50th year of attendance.”

Less corporate events

Bob Keiller first attended Offshore Europe in the late 1980s when he had started working offshore.

He recalled: “There was a lot of corporate hospitality round about it in a time when corporate hospitality wasn’t regarded as potentially distasteful in the same way as it is today.

“I remember going out to lunchtime BBQs in Dyce and there were receptions and various other things.”

One thing that did impress Bob about this year’s event was the number of exhibitors, despite the cost pressures on businesses.

He said: “I walked around the halls and I can’t imagine for one minute that it’s got hugely cheaper to have a big stand at an event like this.

“And I’ve always been surprised and slightly in awe at companies deciding to come to a show like this, when budgets are tight.”

‘Wrestle’ your way to Offshore Europe

By the early 2000s, Offshore Europe ranked as the second-most significant offshore event globally (after OTC in Houston) and was acquired by Reed Exhibitions (now RX).

Colin Ross, Ashtead Technology chief strategy and marketing officer, first attended the event in 2005.

One thing he’s noticed in recent years is a decline in both footfall and the amount of exhibitors.

He said: “I think it’s become much more of a local show than an international show compared to what it used to be.

“Clearly there’s a reduced footprint compared to what it was back in the day.

“It was the case that you couldn’t get through the aisles. You were having to wrestle your way past all sorts of people to get in.

“If you think back to AECC days when it was over in Bridge of Don, they would build massive temporary structures in order to capture everything that was required.”

Huge numbers in 2013

The 40th year in 2013 welcomed more than 63,000 attendees and 1,500 organisations.

Throughout the years a decline in footfall has been noticed by regular visitors.

Suzanne Donald, PBS by Ponticelli business development manager, said: “I would say for sure, this year particularly, you notice it a lot quieter in terms of the number of stands and the number of people exhibiting.

“There’s definitely a pivot, from solely oil and gas focused with a lot of the operators to less of the operators, more of the service providers, and a lot more of the renewable piece, a lot more of the transitional energies, not just conventional.

“So I’m definitely seeing a lot of those changes.”

Brings businesses together

Offshore Europe marked its 50th year in 2023, drawing nearly 30,000 attendees and more than 800 exhibitors—a significant comeback after Covid.

This year more the same amount of visitors are expected to attend.

Neil Carr, co-owner of AMS Global Group, said: “I think it’s scaled down definitely on some of the previous events we were at in terms of operators and general attendance.

“There’s a few of the bigger players that are missing from the exhibition but I think it’s also opening up the doors for some of the, smaller kind of mid-sized businesses.

“We’re exhibiting here this year and we’d never exhibited before because we were too small and this was seen as being a bit bigger, but it’s good for getting everyone together.”

Whether you’re looking back at its roots or into its future, it’s clear Offshore Europe has played a big part in the city and will continue to do so for years to come.

Read more of our Offshore Europe coverage here: