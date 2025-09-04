Aberdeen hospitality boss turns former Yatai into stylish venue inspired by 1960s Brazil

Aberdeen hospitality entrepreneur Adrian Gomes has officially launched a new boutique venue in the city centre – with a bold Brazilian twist.

Tropicalismo, located on Langstane Place, blends mid-century design with the energy and influence of 1960s Brazil.

The intimate venue – which hosts up to 20 guests – is now available for exclusive hire for tastings, receptions, and small-scale private events.

The building was previously home to popular sushi restaurant Yatai Izakaya, and before that Spanish eatery Eljos.

It’s the latest concept from Mr Gomes, managing director of Ten Dollar Shake and The Tippling House.

Although the space had been operating informally for over a year, the official launch marks a move toward a more agile and experience-led model of hospitality.

Tropicalismo: From private parties to pop-ups

“We initially considered opening it as a bar,” he said. “But with current trading conditions, opening three or four days a week felt too risky and too labour-intensive.

“Instead, we have created a space that supports our events work, helps control costs, and suits how people want to socialise now.”

Bookings operate on a minimum spend model, starting at £250 for midweek daytime use, rising to £750 for weekend evenings.

Drinks – and optional canapes – are provided by The Tippling House.

By operating only for pre-booked events, the venue avoids the overheads that come with regular trading hours – including underused staff and quiet periods.

A personal connection to Brazil

Tropicalismo also carries a personal connection for Mr Gomes, who spent part of his childhood in Brazil while his father worked there offshore.

The concept draws inspiration from Tropicalia (also known as Tropicalismo), a 1960s cultural movement that blended Brazilian music, art, film with global influences.

“I lived in Brazil for four years as a child, and I’ve always felt connected to the culture,” said Mr Gomes. “This venue gave me a chance to reflect that – in the design, the atmosphere, and the way we used the space.”

The interior features G Plan Furniture, Danish teak, floral backdrops and vintage lighting, along with a full vinyl DJ setup.

Boteco Carioca and wine tastings to open venue to public

On selected dates, the venue will open to the public under a new pop-up concept called Boteco Carioca. Brazilian-inspired drinks and snacks will be served up along with themed vinyl sessions.

In addition, the last Saturday of each month will see a South American wine tasting, spotlighting producers such as Casa Valduga, one of Brazil’s oldest wineries.

Mr Gomes purchased the Langstane Place building in 2022, giving his business long-term control over the premises.

“It makes the business model much tighter,” he said. “It gives us more flexibility too.”

A separate bar is planned downstairs, though Mr Gomes says it remains 12 to 18 months away and will be fully self-funded.

Yatai Izakaya closed in November 2020 amid “steep overheads” and coronavirus restrictions.