Aberdeen hospitality boss turns former Yatai into stylish venue inspired by 1960s Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen hospitality boss turns former Yatai into stylish venue inspired by 1960s Brazil

Tropicalismo on Langstane Place blends mid-century design with the energy and influence of Brazil.

By Liza Hamilton
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen hospitality entrepreneur Adrian Gomes has officially launched a new boutique venue in the city centre – with a bold Brazilian twist.

Tropicalismo, located on Langstane Place, blends mid-century design with the energy and influence of 1960s Brazil.

The intimate venue – which hosts up to 20 guests – is now available for exclusive hire for tastings, receptions, and small-scale private events.

The building was previously home to popular sushi restaurant Yatai Izakaya, and before that Spanish eatery Eljos.

Tropicalismo will operate out of 53 Langstane Place. in Aberdeen. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT Media

It’s the latest concept from Mr Gomes, managing director of Ten Dollar Shake and The Tippling House.

Although the space had been operating informally for over a year, the official launch marks a move toward a more agile and experience-led model of hospitality.

Tropicalismo: From private parties to pop-ups

“We initially considered opening it as a bar,” he said. “But with current trading conditions, opening three or four days a week felt too risky and too labour-intensive.

“Instead, we have created a space that supports our events work, helps control costs, and suits how people want to socialise now.”

Inside Aberdeen’s new private-hire venue, Tropicalismo.

Bookings operate on a minimum spend model, starting at £250 for midweek daytime use, rising to £750 for weekend evenings.

Drinks – and optional canapes – are provided by The Tippling House.

By operating only for pre-booked events, the venue avoids the overheads that come with regular trading hours – including underused staff and quiet periods.

A personal connection to Brazil

Tropicalismo also carries a personal connection for Mr Gomes, who spent part of his childhood in Brazil while his father worked there offshore.

The concept draws inspiration from Tropicalia (also known as Tropicalismo), a 1960s cultural movement that blended Brazilian music, art, film with global influences.

“I lived in Brazil for four years as a child, and I’ve always felt connected to the culture,” said Mr Gomes. “This venue gave me a chance to reflect that – in the design, the atmosphere, and the way we used the space.”

Adrian Gomes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The interior features G Plan Furniture, Danish teak, floral backdrops and vintage lighting, along with a full vinyl DJ setup.

Boteco Carioca and wine tastings to open venue to public

On selected dates, the venue will open to the public under a new pop-up concept called Boteco Carioca. Brazilian-inspired drinks and snacks will be served up along with themed vinyl sessions.

In addition, the last Saturday of each month will see a South American wine tasting, spotlighting producers such as Casa Valduga, one of Brazil’s oldest wineries.

Mr Gomes purchased the Langstane Place building in 2022, giving his business long-term control over the premises.

“It makes the business model much tighter,” he said. “It gives us more flexibility too.”

A separate bar is planned downstairs, though Mr Gomes says it remains 12 to 18 months away and will be fully self-funded.

Yatai Izakaya closed in November 2020 amid “steep overheads” and coronavirus restrictions.

Conversation