19 top pictures from Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe over the years

We have had a look through the archives to find photos of visitors to the event.

By Kelly Wilson
A group pictured with equipment at the event.
Wood Group PSN staff Visiting the ECITB Stand in 2013.

Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe attracted thousands of visitors to the city this week.

The event, which has been running since 1973, has brought together people from all across the globe.

Starting from tents in University of Aberdeen’s car park to P&J Live it has grown during its history.

We have delved into our archives to find pictures from throughout the years.

Did our photographer capture you? Offshore Europe pictures

A man in front of a Rig Survey International stand.
Craig Sinclair of Rig Survey International pictured in 2003. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
A man with a hawk at a stand at the event.
Stewart Miller and a hawk called Ginger at the National Oilwell stall at Offshore Europe 2003 at the AECC. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
A Pavarotti impersonator at the event.
Pavarotti impersonator Colin Miller. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Two women pictured in front of a world map.
Amanda Jenkins, left, and Louise MacKenzie of Workstrings International at OE in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Mark McCombie and Alun Jones at the Cameron stand in 2011.
Mark McCombie and Alun Jones at the Cameron stand in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Elaine Hulse, left, and Natalie Booth at the event in 2011.
Elaine Hulse, left, and Natalie Booth attended in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoying various stands at Offshore Europe
Visitors enjoyed various stands at Offshore Europe in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Three women at The Press and Journal/Energy Voice stand.
The Press and Journal team were all smiles in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
A man pictured beside a large piece of equipment.
Paul Gover, M-I SWACO, Schlumberger pictured in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Sam Laidlaw, Malcolm Webb and Bob Keiller at the 2013 show.
Sam Laidlaw, Malcolm Webb and Bob Keiller attended in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Three Middleton Park Primary School pupils with artwork at Offshore Europe.
Middleton Park Primary School pupils with artwork at Offshore Europe. Emma Gregory, 11, with Gillian Auld and Nikki Clark in the foreground.
Balmoral Group chairman Jimmy Milne with Isla Elliot, Sarah Jane Milne and Rhona Miller.
The SPE Offshore Europe Conference and Exhibition at AECC, Aberdeen in 2013. Balmoral Group chairman Jimmy Milne with Isla Elliot, Sarah Jane Milne and Rhona Miller. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Two pupils try out a game at the Maersk stand.
Khristian Smith and Rory West from Portlethen Academy take part in a Maersk interactive game in 2013. Image: Donna Murray/DC Thomson
Four men with equipment at the KTR stand.
Dave Smith, Rich Williamson, Rod Sarich and Benedict Figuva, at the KTR stand in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Professor Phil Hassard showing equipment with a screen behind him.
Professor Phil Hassard showing off the latest technology in 2017. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Five people and a car at the Cable Solutions stand in 2023.
The Cable Solutions stand in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A woman in dark top at a stand.
Dawn Robertson attended in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Four people chatting at a stand.
A chance for networking. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

