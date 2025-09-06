Local Business 19 top pictures from Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe over the years We have had a look through the archives to find photos of visitors to the event. By Kelly Wilson September 6 2025, 6:00 am September 6 2025, 6:00 am Share 19 top pictures from Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe over the years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/6844304/gallery-aberdeen-offshore-europe-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Wood Group PSN staff Visiting the ECITB Stand in 2013. Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe attracted thousands of visitors to the city this week. The event, which has been running since 1973, has brought together people from all across the globe. Starting from tents in University of Aberdeen’s car park to P&J Live it has grown during its history. We have delved into our archives to find pictures from throughout the years. Did our photographer capture you? Offshore Europe pictures Craig Sinclair of Rig Survey International pictured in 2003. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson Stewart Miller and a hawk called Ginger at the National Oilwell stall at Offshore Europe 2003 at the AECC. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson Pavarotti impersonator Colin Miller. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson Amanda Jenkins, left, and Louise MacKenzie of Workstrings International at OE in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Mark McCombie and Alun Jones at the Cameron stand in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Elaine Hulse, left, and Natalie Booth attended in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Visitors enjoyed various stands at Offshore Europe in 2011. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson The Press and Journal team were all smiles in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Paul Gover, M-I SWACO, Schlumberger pictured in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Sam Laidlaw, Malcolm Webb and Bob Keiller attended in 2013. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Middleton Park Primary School pupils with artwork at Offshore Europe. Emma Gregory, 11, with Gillian Auld and Nikki Clark in the foreground. The SPE Offshore Europe Conference and Exhibition at AECC, Aberdeen in 2013. Balmoral Group chairman Jimmy Milne with Isla Elliot, Sarah Jane Milne and Rhona Miller. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Khristian Smith and Rory West from Portlethen Academy take part in a Maersk interactive game in 2013. Image: Donna Murray/DC Thomson Dave Smith, Rich Williamson, Rod Sarich and Benedict Figuva, at the KTR stand in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson Professor Phil Hassard showing off the latest technology in 2017. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson The Cable Solutions stand in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Dawn Robertson attended in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A chance for networking. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Read more of our Offshore Europe coverage here: Offshore Europe’s parties, crowds and changes over 50 years in Aberdeen The best stands at Aberdeen’s Offshore Europe 2025 Offshore Europe 2025: Can Aberdeen keep its crown as Europe’s energy capital
