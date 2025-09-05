Poldino’s Italian restaurant in Aberdeen listed for sale after 48 years

A beloved Aberdeen institution is on the market. Poldino’s Ristorante Pizzeria is listed for sale after nearly five decades of family ownership.

The family-run Italian restaurant, based on Little Belmont Street, has been operated by the Godini family since 1977.

It was founded by Leo and Linda Godini, and later joined by their son Lee, who currently manages the business.

Now, after 48 years of serving the city, the family has made the decision to sell both the business and the premises.

£500,000 asking price

Poldino’s is being marketed by Christie & Co at offers over £500,000.

The listing describes it as a rare opportunity to acquire a thriving restaurant with a “stellar reputation” in a high-footfall city-centre location.

Poldino’s enjoys strong reviews on Google, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. Customers describe it as a “hidden gem” and a “true taste of Italy in Aberdeen”.

The interior is warm and rustic, with soft lighting and classic decor.

Guests often praise the cosy, welcoming feel, with a touch of old-world charm. It’s popular for both intimate dinners and lively group gatherings.

Staff are known for their friendliness and attentive service.

Poldino’s Aberdeen for sale

The restaurant is tucked just off Union Street, a short walk from His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The property features two dining areas over two floors, with seating for around 90 diners in total.

The ground floor offers a flexible layout, currently arranged to seat up to 70 guests. The upper floor seats around 20 and includes a small bar.

A fully equipped commercial kitchen is located to the rear, with a service pass overlooking the main dining area.

Additional facilities include customer toilets on both floors, a spacious basement, prep space and dedicated wine and drinks storage.

Family favourite since 1977

The sale includes all fixtures and fittings, with only the current owners’ personal belongings to be removed.

There is also rear access and a private parking space for business.

Poldino’s currently trades from Tuesday to Saturday, serving both lunch and dinner.

Christie & Co say the restaurant would suit an owner-operator, family buyer, or hospitality group looking to expand.