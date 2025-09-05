Poldino’s Italian restaurant in Aberdeen listed for sale after 48 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poldino’s Italian restaurant in Aberdeen listed for sale after 48 years

Poldino's Ristorante Pizzeria, a city-centre institution since 1977, is officially on the market.

By Liza Hamilton
Poldino’s on Little Belmont Street is a long time favourite with Aberdeen diners. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT
A beloved Aberdeen institution is on the market. Poldino’s Ristorante Pizzeria is listed for sale after nearly five decades of family ownership.

The family-run Italian restaurant, based on Little Belmont Street, has been operated by the Godini family since 1977.

It was founded by Leo and Linda Godini, and later joined by their son Lee, who currently manages the business.

Now, after 48 years of serving the city, the family has made the decision to sell both the business and the premises.

£500,000 asking price

Poldino’s is being marketed by Christie & Co at offers over £500,000.

Inside Poldino’s. Image: Christie & Co

The listing describes it as a rare opportunity to acquire a thriving restaurant with a “stellar reputation” in a high-footfall city-centre location.

Poldino’s enjoys strong reviews on Google, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. Customers describe it as a “hidden gem” and a “true taste of Italy in Aberdeen”.

The interior is warm and rustic, with soft lighting and classic decor.

Guests often praise the cosy, welcoming feel, with a touch of old-world charm. It’s popular for both intimate dinners and lively group gatherings.

Staff are known for their friendliness and attentive service.

Poldino’s Aberdeen for sale

The restaurant is tucked just off Union Street, a short walk from His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The property features two dining areas over two floors, with seating for around 90 diners in total.

Outside Poldino’s. Image: Christie & Co

The ground floor offers a flexible layout, currently arranged to seat up to 70 guests. The upper floor seats around 20 and includes a small bar.

A fully equipped commercial kitchen is located to the rear, with a service pass overlooking the main dining area.

Additional facilities include customer toilets on both floors, a spacious basement, prep space and dedicated wine and drinks storage.

Family favourite since 1977

The sale includes all fixtures and fittings, with only the current owners’ personal belongings to be removed.

Poldino’s from the upper floor. Image: Christie & Co

There is also rear access and a private parking space for business.

Poldino’s currently trades from Tuesday to Saturday, serving both lunch and dinner.

Christie & Co say the restaurant would suit an owner-operator, family buyer, or hospitality group looking to expand.

