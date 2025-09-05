GB Energy boss warns Aberdeen ‘haemorrhaging’ energy jobs as he supports oil and gas future

Great British Energy chairman Jurgen Maier has said “oil and gas is our foundation” as he warns of energy jobs being haemorrhaged in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Mr Maier, who was appointed by the Government, made the comments despite Labour’s ban on North Sea drilling and its stance on windfall tax, extending it until the end of 2030.

He has called for stronger collaboration between oil and gas and renewable energy companies to protect jobs and supply chains across the north-east.

He warned that while the UK’s green economy now employs more people nationally than oil and gas, Aberdeen is “haemorrhaging workers too fast and risk losing supply chains”.

‘Oil and gas our foundation’

He described the transition to renewable energy as one that will bring “exciting opportunities”.

Mr Maier was speaking out after attending Offshore Europe at P&J Live this week and admitted to “feeling nervous” ahead of the event.

“Oil and gas is our foundation,” Mr Maier said.

“This isn’t about oil and gas or renewables; it’s about oil and gas and renewables.

“We must create bridges to welcome companies and workers into the clean energy sector.”

Mr Maier, former chief executive of Siemens UK, addressed concerns over the impact of the energy transition and the “brutal” effects past industrial transitions have had.

But he’s confident the north-east has enough opportunities to come-out stronger.

He said: “I must admit to feeling nervous going to the conference, because I know we are at a crossroads and understand the mood and anxiousness of the oil and gas community in Aberdeen.

“It’s not easy when, over time, your life’s work is being transitioned to the next technology.

“We know how previous such transitions have been brutal on communities.

“We can’t repeat that here. And there is some good news, which is that this transition is lasting much longer, and unlike the transition from coal, this time there is an alternative; renewable energy.

“The opportunities are exciting.”

Aberdeen has skills to lead transition

He said the conference highlighted local firms already diversifying their engineering expertise into offshore wind, floating wind, hydrogen and carbon capture projects.

Mr Maier said: “We are no longer at a crossroads.

“We are on a highway to a cleaner, more prosperous energy future, and Aberdeen has the skills to lead it.”

GB Energy said it will work with industry partners to boost investment in local supply chains and ensure clean energy technologies are designed and built in the UK.

Oil and gas the ‘foundation’

Mr Maier said: “The green economy already employs more people than there are in the UK’s O&G industry.

“However, the gains across multiple renewable sectors are not being offset by the displacement in Aberdeen and other coastal regions.

“We are seeing a net loss in the north-east of Scotland and haemorrhaging workers too fast and risk losing supply chains.

“Despite the angst, I observed the conversation change as we progressed through the conference.

“The language moved from being ‘at crossroads’, ‘in conflict’ and ‘division’, to a coming together.

“O&G is our foundation, the shoulders for us to stand on, and renewable power developers and companies must create bridges to welcome people and companies with skills to diversify into renewable energy sectors.”