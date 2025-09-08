Inverness man who taught himself to build websites now has 13 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Inverness man who taught himself to build websites now has 13 staff

Geoff Todd said: "I think I've always been an entrepreneur - I can't help myself."

By Liza Hamilton
Director of Farsight Digital Solutions, Geoff Todd.
What do you do with a degree in philosophy? If you’re Geoff Todd, you build a tech company in the Highlands.

Based in Inverness, Geoff is the founder of Farsight Digital Solutions – a growing digital agency with 13 employees, solving behind-the-scenes problems with clever systems and thoughtful automation.

But Geoff’s path into tech wasn’t traditional. After university, he taught himself to build websites and turned that skill into a freelance business – the first step in a bigger journey.

Geoff answered out questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I think I’ve always been an entrepreneur – I can’t help myself.

I used to create businesses as a child where my siblings were the customers, including a newspaper that ran for several years and a bank.

Since then I’ve started several “real” businesses including a digital marketing company, and now Farsight, a digital solutions agency.

How did you get to where you are today?

After studying philosophy at Stirling University, I taught myself to build websites and earned a bit of money by doing that for small businesses.

Then I worked for an IT company and learned about the inner workings of business through providing IT support.

Inverness man Geoff Todd taught himself to build websites, now he employs 13 people.

After that I started a digital marketing company, then headed out on my own as a business systems consultant in 2018.

In 2023 I rebranded the business to Farsight Digital Solutions, and we are now a team of 13 in the UK and overseas.

Who helped you?

Some authors who influenced me early on were Perry Marshall (applying the 80/20 principle), and Michael Gerber and John Warrillow (the power of good systems in business).

Various mentors and coaches have provided invaluable help at different stages.

I’ve also had great support from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

What is your biggest mistake?

Not asking for help. I came quite close to having some sort of breakdown at one point when I’d taken on far too much and was trying to handle it all myself.

What is your greatest achievement?

In life, it has to be my family. I’m immensely proud of my incredible wife and two awesome children.

In business, building my current team has been a dream come true, and it’s an honour to work with such fun, talented people.

Geoff would like to see Scottish government put more focus on helping small businesses to thrive.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to play a small part in seeing the emphasis in our culture change to be on smaller national and local businesses instead of international corporations.

The impact of that on society could be huge, both economically and relationally, as small businesses are part of the core fabric of our communities.

