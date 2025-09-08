Inverness man who taught himself to build websites now has 13 staff

What do you do with a degree in philosophy? If you’re Geoff Todd, you build a tech company in the Highlands.

Based in Inverness, Geoff is the founder of Farsight Digital Solutions – a growing digital agency with 13 employees, solving behind-the-scenes problems with clever systems and thoughtful automation.

But Geoff’s path into tech wasn’t traditional. After university, he taught himself to build websites and turned that skill into a freelance business – the first step in a bigger journey.

Geoff answered out questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I think I’ve always been an entrepreneur – I can’t help myself.

I used to create businesses as a child where my siblings were the customers, including a newspaper that ran for several years and a bank.

Since then I’ve started several “real” businesses including a digital marketing company, and now Farsight, a digital solutions agency.

How did you get to where you are today?

After studying philosophy at Stirling University, I taught myself to build websites and earned a bit of money by doing that for small businesses.

Then I worked for an IT company and learned about the inner workings of business through providing IT support.

After that I started a digital marketing company, then headed out on my own as a business systems consultant in 2018.

In 2023 I rebranded the business to Farsight Digital Solutions, and we are now a team of 13 in the UK and overseas.

Who helped you?

Some authors who influenced me early on were Perry Marshall (applying the 80/20 principle), and Michael Gerber and John Warrillow (the power of good systems in business).

Various mentors and coaches have provided invaluable help at different stages.

I’ve also had great support from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

What is your biggest mistake?

Not asking for help. I came quite close to having some sort of breakdown at one point when I’d taken on far too much and was trying to handle it all myself.

What is your greatest achievement?

In life, it has to be my family. I’m immensely proud of my incredible wife and two awesome children.

In business, building my current team has been a dream come true, and it’s an honour to work with such fun, talented people.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to play a small part in seeing the emphasis in our culture change to be on smaller national and local businesses instead of international corporations.

The impact of that on society could be huge, both economically and relationally, as small businesses are part of the core fabric of our communities.