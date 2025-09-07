Owner of beloved Aberdeen Italian restaurant Poldino’s on why it’s time to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of beloved Aberdeen Italian restaurant Poldino’s on why it’s time to sell

The cosy Italian eatery on Little Belmont Street has been listed for sale after nearly five decades of continuous ownership.

By Liza Hamilton
Leo Godini in the kitchen at Poldino's.
The family behind one of Aberdeen’s longest-running and most-loved restaurants say it’s the right time to step back.

The cosy Italian eatery on Little Belmont Street, first opened in 1977, has been listed for sale after nearly five decades of continuous ownership.

Founded by Leo and Linda Godini, and now run by son Lee, Poldino’s has become an institution in the city – a place where generations have come to celebrate milestones, share meals, and make memories.

Linda and Leo Godini established their restaurant in 1977.

Now the Godini family are preparing to pass the torch. The restaurant will remain open while the sale process takes place.

“Both Leo and Linda are in their 70s and feel it is time for them to slow down and step away,” said Lee.

“But the key message from us is that for the time being it is business as usual.”

Decades of friendships at Poldino’s

Lee admits the decision to list the restaurant wasn’t made lightly. It reflects not just the family’s history, but decades of friendships and memories built with customers and staff.

Poldino’s on Little Belmont Street is a long time favourite with Aberdeen diners. Image: Christie & Co

“There’s a huge sense of pride,” he said. “To have grown and maintained the business over that period is an achievement in itself.

“Throughout that time we are lucky enough to have shared countless memories with generations of families – many who became friends.

“Almost every week guests will recall their memories of special moments shared with us.

“Birthdays of course but also things like graduations, job interviews and first dates come up.

“When there are new additions to families, grandparents and parents can’t wait to bring them in for their first trip to Poldino’s. These kinds of moments are so special.”

Leo Godini in 1989 when he bought the jeweller upstairs and extended Poldino’s onto the first level.

That includes long-standing regulars like The Friday Club – a group of diners who’ve been coming since the 1970s.

And a former kitchen porter from China – also a trained tenor – who brought the house down with an impromptu opera performance.

“Many of these memories and laughs shared with guests are really the best,” says Lee.

Poldino’s still serving Aberdeen

After growing the business in Aberdeen for so long, the Godinis said they will only sell to the right person.

“It is still our name above the door and until we feel the right person has come along to pass this onto, along with our dedicated and hardworking team, we will continue as we have for the last 48 years,” said Lee.

The sale, being handled by Christie & Co, includes the building, business, and all fixtures and fittings. It’s being marketed at offers over £500,000.

Inside Poldino’s. Image: Christie & Co
When Leo first started selling pizza to Aberdonians they would say to him “Pizza, fitsa’ a pizza!?”

With seating for around 90 guests across two floors, a fully equipped kitchen, and a prime city-centre location, it’s being described as a rare opportunity.

“We hope the new owner will strengthen the foundations we have laid,” said Lee.

“Poldino’s is a well performing, beautiful little restaurant in a charming part of the city supported by a very faithful clientele making it a great opportunity for somebody to take and build on.

“We have a fantastic business community in the Belmont area and we hope any new owner will continue our relationship with them also.”

