Owner of beloved Aberdeen Italian restaurant Poldino’s on why it’s time to sell

The family behind one of Aberdeen’s longest-running and most-loved restaurants say it’s the right time to step back.

The cosy Italian eatery on Little Belmont Street, first opened in 1977, has been listed for sale after nearly five decades of continuous ownership.

Founded by Leo and Linda Godini, and now run by son Lee, Poldino’s has become an institution in the city – a place where generations have come to celebrate milestones, share meals, and make memories.

Now the Godini family are preparing to pass the torch. The restaurant will remain open while the sale process takes place.

“Both Leo and Linda are in their 70s and feel it is time for them to slow down and step away,” said Lee.

“But the key message from us is that for the time being it is business as usual.”

Decades of friendships at Poldino’s

Lee admits the decision to list the restaurant wasn’t made lightly. It reflects not just the family’s history, but decades of friendships and memories built with customers and staff.

“There’s a huge sense of pride,” he said. “To have grown and maintained the business over that period is an achievement in itself.

“Throughout that time we are lucky enough to have shared countless memories with generations of families – many who became friends.

“Almost every week guests will recall their memories of special moments shared with us.

“Birthdays of course but also things like graduations, job interviews and first dates come up.

“When there are new additions to families, grandparents and parents can’t wait to bring them in for their first trip to Poldino’s. These kinds of moments are so special.”

That includes long-standing regulars like The Friday Club – a group of diners who’ve been coming since the 1970s.

And a former kitchen porter from China – also a trained tenor – who brought the house down with an impromptu opera performance.

“Many of these memories and laughs shared with guests are really the best,” says Lee.

Poldino’s still serving Aberdeen

After growing the business in Aberdeen for so long, the Godinis said they will only sell to the right person.

“It is still our name above the door and until we feel the right person has come along to pass this onto, along with our dedicated and hardworking team, we will continue as we have for the last 48 years,” said Lee.

The sale, being handled by Christie & Co, includes the building, business, and all fixtures and fittings. It’s being marketed at offers over £500,000.

With seating for around 90 guests across two floors, a fully equipped kitchen, and a prime city-centre location, it’s being described as a rare opportunity.

“We hope the new owner will strengthen the foundations we have laid,” said Lee.

“Poldino’s is a well performing, beautiful little restaurant in a charming part of the city supported by a very faithful clientele making it a great opportunity for somebody to take and build on.

“We have a fantastic business community in the Belmont area and we hope any new owner will continue our relationship with them also.”