Aberdeen Andron co-founder Ron Stewart dies age 67

Well-known Aberdeen businessman Ron Stewart has died, aged 67, after a battle with prostate cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in for the “humble, hard worker” who is remembered as a “gentleman”.

Ron, and his dad, also called Ron, started Andron more than 40 years ago after both were made redundant within weeks of each other.

They invested in a single piece of machinery and went on to build a national cleaning business, with more than 2,600 employees across the UK, and a turnover of £80 million.

‘Living his life to the fullest’

Ron, who grew up in Northfield, was working as a quantity surveyor for Aberglen when he was made redundant in 1980.

Looking to secure a prime spot in the ‘A’ section in the Yellow Pages phone book, the pair combined “Ron and Ron” to form the name Andron.

With no savings and no industry experience, Ron and his dad did everything themselves at first, working long hours and making personal sacrifices to give the business a chance to succeed.

Ron was 54 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Daughter Cheryl, 35, said: “The first 10 years after his diagnosis were pretty straightforward. He got his treatment, life settled, and he was able to live normally.

“But three years ago, complications from surgery brought far greater challenges in his cancer journey.

“But nothing ever stopped him doing what he wanted.

“Just two weeks before he went into hospital for the final time, he was at Hyde Park seeing Stevie Wonder and Cat Stevens.

“Right until the very last minute, he was determined to live life to the fullest, fighting to keep doing the things he loved.”

Importance of family

Cheryl has described her dad as “larger than life” and someone who always remembered his roots, despite his business success.

Ron, who was married to Lynne for 38 years, was immensely proud that Andron, a facilities management services firm, has remained a family-owned business.

Last year Cheryl became chief executive, with Ron, grandad to Phoebe and Albie, both two, moving into the role of chairman.

Today, five members of the Stewart family are part of the business, carrying forward the legacy Ron (also dad to Jamie) and his father began.

Cheryl said: “It was always his vision to keep the business in the family and for it to remain family-owned.

“We’d been preparing for quite a number of years that I would take over from him, though it meant him handing over his life’s work earlier than he would have liked.

“We were laughing that he was still hosting board meetings at ARI in the last few weeks of his life because he just absolutely loved his work.”

Ron’s fundraising efforts

Two weeks before Ron died he arranged a barbecue at Woodbank in Aberdeen to raise money for Prostate Cancer Scotland.

A total of £23,000 was raised on the day, with Andron matching it to take the final total to nearly £47,000.

Cheryl said: “Although he did well in business, his roots were always important to him. He never changed. He was the same kind, humble gentleman throughout his life.

“The void my dad has left in our lives is huge, but the legacy he has left behind is truly incredible.”

It was Ron’s wish for donations to be made in his memory to Friends of Roxburghe House Grampian in recognition of the exceptional care he received during his time there.

Donations can be made by clicking here.