Why demand is booming for Aberdeen industrial property

Aberdeen’s industrial property market is heating up, with take-up in the first half of 2025 soaring 54% compared to the same period last year.

New figures from Knight Frank show that between January and June, 440,003 sq ft of industrial space was snapped up across 59 deals.

The firm said occupiers continue to target modern, high-quality facilities.

Among the standout transactions fuelling the boom were the acquisition of the former Homebase site in Bridge of Don, the former Diamond Drilling facility in Dyce, and the sale of Units A-D Broadfold Road to its sitting tenant.

Bridge of Don led in total space taken, with nearly 130,000 sq ft – almost a third of the city’s take-up.

Dyce topped the charts in deal volume, clocking 16 deals.

Energy Transition Zone powers southside growth

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) on the city’s southside also played a critical role, accounting for 24% of both deals and take-up.

Knight Frank’s earlier research revealed the ETZ accounted for 35% of all industrial activity in Aberdeen last year.

That’s a 45% jump on before the zone was created.

David Gavan, surveyor at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said: “While there continues to be uncertainty around government signalling and energy legislation in the north-east, the numbers highlight that opportunities remain for private investors in the current market.

“Occupiers are being drawn into modern, high-quality buildings, often leaving behind dated facilities that no longer meet their needs.

“The resilience in industrial commercial property take-up reinforces Aberdeen’s role as a hub for both traditional and transition energy industries.”

Traditional energy still driving market

The 10-year average for the take-up of industrial property in the Granite City is 690,000 sq ft.

During 2024, there were 97 deals with a combined 768,000 sq ft of take-up.

Mr Gavan said energy firms remain the market’s main driver – but legislative decisions in coming months will be pivotal.

He added: “The majority of deal activity in Aberdeen is still being driven by traditional energy occupiers.

“This emphasises how future legislative decisions will shape not only the energy sector, but also the many industries across the region which are intrinsically linked to the North Sea.”