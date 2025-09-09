Why demand is booming for Aberdeen industrial property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Why demand is booming for Aberdeen industrial property

Aberdeen's industrial market is defying economic headwinds.

By Liza Hamilton
An aerial shot of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) - it is driving industrial property deals in Aberdeen's southside. Image: Scottish Enterprise
An aerial shot of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) - it is driving industrial property deals in Aberdeen's southside. Image: Scottish Enterprise

Aberdeen’s industrial property market is heating up, with take-up in the first half of 2025 soaring 54% compared to the same period last year.

New figures from Knight Frank show that between January and June, 440,003 sq ft of industrial space was snapped up across 59 deals.

The firm said occupiers continue to target modern, high-quality facilities.

Among the standout transactions fuelling the boom were the acquisition of the former Homebase site in Bridge of Don, the former Diamond Drilling facility in Dyce, and the sale of Units A-D Broadfold Road to its sitting tenant.

Bridge of Don led in total space taken, with nearly 130,000 sq ft – almost a third of the city’s take-up.

Dyce topped the charts in deal volume, clocking 16 deals.

Energy Transition Zone powers southside growth

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) on the city’s southside also played a critical role, accounting for 24% of both deals and take-up.

Knight Frank’s earlier research revealed the ETZ accounted for 35% of all industrial activity in Aberdeen last year.

That’s a 45% jump on before the zone was created.

David Gavan, surveyor for Knight Frank Aberdeen says the market for industrial property is showing resilience.

David Gavan, surveyor at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said: “While there continues to be uncertainty around government signalling and energy legislation in the north-east, the numbers highlight that opportunities remain for private investors in the current market.

“Occupiers are being drawn into modern, high-quality buildings, often leaving behind dated facilities that no longer meet their needs.

“The resilience in industrial commercial property take-up reinforces Aberdeen’s role as a hub for both traditional and transition energy industries.”

Traditional energy still driving market

The 10-year average for the take-up of industrial property in the Granite City is 690,000 sq ft.
During 2024, there were 97 deals with a combined 768,000 sq ft of take-up.

Mr Gavan said energy firms remain the market’s main driver – but legislative decisions in coming months will be pivotal.

He added: “The majority of deal activity in Aberdeen is still being driven by traditional energy occupiers.

“This emphasises how future legislative decisions will shape not only the energy sector, but also the many industries across the region which are intrinsically linked to the North Sea.”

Conversation