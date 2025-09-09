Readers react to beloved Aberdeen restaurant Poldino’s going up for sale

There was an outpouring of affection – and plenty of nostalgia – from P&J readers this week after news that one of Aberdeen’s most cherished restaurants is up for sale.

Poldino’s Ristorante Pizzeria, the cosy Italian eatery tucked down little Belmont Street fixture, has been placed on the market by the Godini family after nearly five decades of continuous ownership.

Founded by Leo and Linda Godini in 1977, and now run by their son Lee, the restaurant has become a beloved part of city life – known as much for its warm welcome and family atmosphere as for its hearty Italian dishes.

‘We celebrated everything there’

Readers flooded social media and comment sections with memories of birthdays, graduations, first dates, student jobs and more.

“First dates with my husband in there,” recalled Kay Noble.

“We celebrated everything there – birthdays, graduations, anniversaries,” added another.

Nicci Smith-Ross shared: “It’s an Aberdeen institution. My mother-in-law was a regular diner there for years with her pals and she still, at 89 years young, talks about their Tiramisu.”

Brenda Brown remembered: “There was a waiter that used to feed my toddler son so we could eat lunch in peace. Loved it. This was in the ’70s.”

‘A restaurant that felt like family’

Some who worked there also shared behind-the scenes memories.

Elaine McCabe who worked in Poldino’s as a teenager said: “Leo the owner was a true gentleman. We were paid well and got our supper. Billy the Glaswegian chef was full of banter … food was amazing.

“I still hear him shouting through the hatch, ‘tottie pans hot!’ If we were quiet, we had to peel garlic. I stank at school the next day.”

Former staff and diners alike spoke of the kindness and community at the heart of the business.

“Run by the Godini family…very generous, kind people,” said Morag Simpson.

Dino Roussias, who worked there in the late nineties said: “Hands down the best restaurant in Aberdeen for food, staff and owners. I was treated very well.”

‘Best lasagne in Aberdeen’

Many simply paid tributes to their favourite dishes.

“Best lasagne in the city,” said Mitch Dum.

“The best tiramisu outside of Italy,” added Phil Floyd.

“Best carbonara ever,” said Brenda Stephen Wallace.

John Watson said: “Billy – one of the best chefs in the country – will be headhunted. No one makes lasagne like Billy.”

‘Big shoes to fill’ – but still open for now

The restaurant is being marketed by Christie & Co at offers over £500,000. The sale includes the business, building, and all fixtures and fittings.

“Whoever takes over has big shoes to fill,” said Moira Bathgate.

“My favourite restaurant in Aberdeen by far,” added another. “Hope someone can take over and keep this gem going.”

“It’s nae sold yet – they might change their minds!” said Aimi Butcher. “Loving all the comments.”