Iconic drinks brand Bon Accord under new ownership

Well-known soft drinks firm Bon Accord has been acquired by a Dundee brewery in a move it says creates a “major new force in Scotland’s craft drinks sector”.

71 Brewing has taken over Bon Accord Soft Drinks, the family-founded company known for its naturally sweetened sodas, for an undisclosed sum.

The brand has strong roots in the north-east with memories of its fleet of trucks carrying crates of clanking glass bottles of fizzy juice for home deliveries throughout the streets.

Its production site in Torry’s Greyhope Road was also a hub of activity before closing its doors in 2000.

Create a ‘stronger drinks company’

The brand was born in Arbroath in 1903 and went on to become one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacturers before it shut down in 2000.

The 120-year-old brand was relaunched and refreshed by Karen Knowles, the great-great-granddaughter of its Robb family founders, in 2016.

Karen believes the acquisition was a natural next step for the firm.

She said: “Now is the right time for this transition. We’ve had nine successful years of growth, building a brand founded by my great-great-grandfather in 1903, which places wellbeing and better-for-you drinks at the heart of everything we do.

“Partnering with 71 Brewing expands our operational capacity and allows us to scale, innovate, and reach new audiences with even greater impact.”

71 Brewing said the acquisition will allow the combined business to drive revenue, expand distribution, and allow new product development.

Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, said: “The merger presents a unique opportunity to work with an established, opportunity-rich brand that shares our values.

“Bon Accord’s ethos of craft and quality mirrors our own, and their premium soft drinks are a perfect complement to our beer portfolio.

“Together, we’re creating a stronger, more versatile drinks company that reflects Scotland’s creativity and ambition.”

Bon Accord Soft Drinks history

The brand was founded in Arbroath by brothers Thomas and David Robb.

It had depots in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh, which were the starting points for delivery trucks supplying homes across Scotland.

But, due to the growth of supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging, the company closed in 2000.

Plans are now underway for the former factory in Aberdeen’s Greyhope Road to be transformed into a whisky distillery.

Ms Knowles worked in the food industry for 10 years before coming up with the idea to reinvent the family business.

She and Nathan Burrough launched their firm, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, in 2016.