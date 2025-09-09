Retail and food operators targeted for prime Aberdeen Station spaces

Scotrail has launched a fresh push to attract retail and food operators to Aberdeen railway station, offering two substantial units and a newly approved site for a mobile coffee cart.

With more than 2.3 million people using the station each year, the operator says the site presents a major opportunity for businesses looking to tap into one of the busiest city centre locations in the north-east.

Large units and new cart spot available

The two larger units are being offered on flexible lease terms. Unit 1, located directly on the station concourse, spans 4,387 sq ft over ground and basement levels.

Unit 2, at the Guild Street entrance to Union Square, offers 2,354 sq ft over two floors, with high ceilings and a passenger lift.

In addition, a smaller new opportunity has been approved for a coffee cart or grab-and-go-style kiosk on the station concourse.

The pitch includes access to a 32-amp power supply and has been identified as ideal for a compact, self-contained food and drink operation.

Prime footfall and connectivity

All three locations benefit from direct access to Union Square Shopping Centre and are within walking distance of the city’s main transport and commercial hubs.

Allan MacKenzie, ancillary revenue manager at ScotRail, said: “With millions passing through Aberdeen station every year, and with direct access into Union Square, the site is ideal for a business looking to serve both commuters and visitors to the city.

“Aberdeen is one of Scotland’s busiest stations and this is a fantastic opportunity for a business to operates right at the heart of the city centre.”

The commercial for Apple Arcade entitled Hold That Train was filmed at Aberdeen train station back in April.