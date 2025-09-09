Retail and food operators targeted for prime Aberdeen Station spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retail and food operators targeted for prime Aberdeen Station spaces

ScotRail has launched a fresh push to attract retailers to the busy Granite City station.

By Liza Hamilton
Units available at Aberdeen train station. Image: FG Burnett
Scotrail has launched a fresh push to attract retail and food operators to Aberdeen railway station, offering two substantial units and a newly approved site for a mobile coffee cart.

With more than 2.3 million people using the station each year, the operator says the site presents a major opportunity for businesses looking to tap into one of the busiest city centre locations in the north-east.

Large units and new cart spot available

The two larger units are being offered on flexible lease terms. Unit 1, located directly on the station concourse, spans 4,387 sq ft over ground and basement levels.

A ScotRail train.
ScotRail is looking for new operators in Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Unit 2, at the Guild Street entrance to Union Square, offers 2,354 sq ft over two floors, with high ceilings and a passenger lift.

In addition, a smaller new opportunity has been approved for a coffee cart or grab-and-go-style kiosk on the station concourse.

The pitch includes access to a 32-amp power supply and has been identified as ideal for a compact, self-contained food and drink operation.

Prime footfall and connectivity

All three locations benefit from direct access to Union Square Shopping Centre and are within walking distance of the city’s main transport and commercial hubs.

Allan MacKenzie, ancillary revenue manager at ScotRail, said: “With millions passing through Aberdeen station every year, and with direct access into Union Square, the site is ideal for a business looking to serve both commuters and visitors to the city.

“Aberdeen is one of Scotland’s busiest stations and this is a fantastic opportunity for a business to operates right at the heart of the city centre.”

The commercial for Apple Arcade entitled Hold That Train was filmed at Aberdeen train station back in April.

