Westhill office building bought in multi-million-pound deal

The French firm was attracted to Aberdeenshire given the "attractive rates of return given the quality of its market".

By Kelly Wilson
French firm Epsicap Reim has bought Peregrine House in Westhill. Image: Force Media
A French asset management firm has made its first moves into the UK market, buying a Westhill office building.

The property, in Peregrine Road, has been bought by Epsicap Reim in a deal understood to be worth multi-million-pound.

The 5,112 sq m building is currently occupied by energy company Acteon.

Epsicap head of investments, Florian Le Quere, said Aberdeen had been chosen for its first acquisition as it “offers attractive rates of return given the quality of its market”.

Aberdeen ‘stronghold’ of energy transition

Epsicap Reim acted on behalf of Epsicap Nano, which launched in 2021 and has assets worth more than £161 million.

Florian said: “Aberdeen has a strong presence in offshore activities and the oil and oil-related industries in Europe.

“A development plan to make it the stronghold of energy transition in the UK has also been launched.

Florian Le Quere, Epsicap Reim head of investments. Image: Force Media

“Finally, it offers attractive rates of return given the quality of its market.”

Following France and Spain, Scotland has become the third country where Epsicap is now active.

The company normally targets assets valued between £2.5m and £8.6m.

The building, which is sub let by US firm Forum Energy Technologies to Acteon, has industrial space, offices and parking spaces.

Close to more acquisitions

Epsicap, headquartered in Bordeaux, has revealed it is close to completing a deal for another building in Aberdeen within the coming weeks.

Florian said: “We remain attentive to opportunities in the United Kingdom and should formalise the acquisition of several new assets, currently in progress, by the end of the year, including one in Aberdeen.

“Scotland and, more broadly, the United Kingdom represent a territory in which we wish to increase our presence and therefore plan to continue investing.

“Our ambition is to establish ourselves as a regular investor across the UK small and mid-cap segments.”

