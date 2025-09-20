Culloden Cars boss’s journey from being teen trainee to driving forward Inverness dealership

When Craig Walker was 19 years old, he was starting out as a trainee salesman with Macrae and Dick in Inverness.

Fast forward 25 years and he now owns his own dealership, Culloden Cars.

The popular business on Barn Church Road sells 70 vehicles a month, all while becoming an internet sensation.

Craig took over Culloden Cars three years ago, and is using a number of strategies to compete with larger franchises, which is one of his biggest challenges.

He also aims to get rid of customers’ fears of being ripped off when entering his dealership.

The Press and Journal stopped by the Culloden Cars forecourt to chat with Craig about the Inverness dealership, including;

His journey to the top after starting out as a 19-year-old trainee.

What he’s doing to dispel myths of used car dealerships “ripping off” customers.

How he competes with national rivals.

And the new pressures facing the industry across the country.

From fresh-faced trainee at Macrae and Dick

Craig started his journey in the motor trade with former Inverness dealership Macrae and Dick.

Staying until 2018, when it had become part of Parks Motor Group, he managed to climb the ladder and left with plenty of experience.

Craig said: “I worked my way up from a trainee to general sales manager, where I then left to go to a company called Motonovo Finance.

“That was when I met the owner here, Donnie MacDonald, and we ended up having a really good relationship.

“He told me about this place, Top Car on Harbour Road, which was going to be up for sale.

“Donnie was friends with the director who wanted out, so I pitched him a deal, agreed, and just before Covid I handed in my notice to Motonovo.

“I worked it from a standing start to about 30 cars, and then managed to buy our own workshop.”

With his success on Harbour Road, Donnie saw his Culloden Cars exit strategy in Craig. And in 2022, things began to fall into place.

Craig added: “We came to a deal where I would take over this place. So for around a year I ran Top Car, whittling it down a little bit, and then took the staff and stock up to Culloden to the site we operate on now.

“The dealership has been on the go since 2001, but under my stewardship for the past three years.”

Culloden Cars has six staff at the dealership as well as nine more at its workshop.

Culloden Cars boss on transparency

Craig is desperate to remove the stigma of dealerships ripping customers off by allowing people a look inside his day-to-day life.

Every Sunday, the business uploads a vlog showcasing the highlights and lowlights from the week’s action.

Craig said: “The thought process was that a customer starts their shopping journey online, so we need to be online. That’s the way advertising is going.

“We also need to be trustworthy. People don’t like coming into car dealerships because of the fear of being ripped off.

“That’s the stigma that used car dealerships have had for a long time. I want to completely change that and have that transparency feel.”

When thinking of ideas on how to tackle the challenge, he landed on dealership diaries.

Craig added: “It lets people know what we do, we’re exposed, putting our head above the parapet.

“People will say ‘You’re not doing this, you’re not doing this right,’ and I’m all for that.

“We don’t always get it right, but I think that shows that we’re human.

“I’ve had families say to me this is our Sunday night ritual now. I love it, I never thought it would turn into that.

“I said to the boys, look, we’re not content creators now. That’s not what we do. But we’ll capture what we do as we’re doing it.”

The series is now 20 episodes in and the dealership has racked up more than 1,200 YouTube subscribers as well as more than 13,000 Facebook followers.

Competition with national franchises

Sales is no issue for Craig and Culloden Cars, with around 70 vehicles bought from the dealership every month.

With a stock of 45 cars always on site, he feels it is time to expand the workshop in order to deal with demand.

Craig said: “The problem we have now is because we are doing really well, I don’t have the facility to keep up.

“Sales is not a problem. Where the bottleneck lies is my workshop. It was never built to deal with what we’ve got.

“So, we need to expand there, but it takes time because it’s about finding the right premises.”

Craig explains that since Covid, the price of vehicles and the shortage of used cars has become one of the biggest challenges.

He added: “The same main dealers are not putting it into the trade network any more.

“They’re going to auction, and because of the shortage of vehicles, all the independents like myself are moving into the auctions to try and buy and scramble around these cars.

“We’re all fighting over the same quality stuff and that’s driving the used car market up.

“To source those cars, you’ve got to try and duck and dive and see what’s the best thing to do.

“I’m not really sure where this goes for smaller independents. That’s why you’re seeing the likes of the bigger groups swallowing up the smaller franchises.”

How will Culloden Cars forecourt look in five years?

Craig is expecting a completely different looking forecourt within the next five years, with a mixture of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) in display.

He said: “The future for us is to get EV ready. We are pretty much there already in terms of the workshop.

“But the Highlands is not ready for that, and I’m assuming Aberdeenshire could be the same.

“It’s still niche, but that will change very quickly. So on our forecourt we have to sell something, but the ones coming through are predominantly electric.

“What do we do? Is the Highlands going to be ready for that? We’re never going to know that until it actually happens so we need to be ready for that.

“I have a great example. We had a guy who was coming up to buy a Tesla Model 3 and it was getting some repairs.

“I go to collect it on the morning and drive it to the train station for him and the battery only has 6%.

“He is about an hour away, and I wasn’t even sure if I would be able to make it to a fast charger with the battery.

“I was panicking, unsure if I would get there. I did – just and no more.

“We’d all been scrambling around here daft, and by the time I picked the buyer up he was none the wiser.

“But it shows there could be some issues for them up here.”

Read more from Inverness