Plans to turn 40-acre Inverness quarry site into training centre of excellence

A former quarry in Inverness, notorious for fly-tipping and abandoned cars, may be transformed into a hub for skills training.

Hi-Skills, a community interest group (CIC), is leading a proposal for the redevelopment of Torvean Quarry, aiming to address a pressing skills shortage.

It plans to turn the 40-acre site into a hub for vocational training and specialist apprenticeships.

Vision for Inverness quarry

Currently, the quarry is underutilised and has become an eyesore due to fly-tipping and abandoned and burnt-out vehicles.

Hi-Skills director Callum Mackintosh disagrees with Highland Council’s plans to use Torvean Quarry as a battery storage site. “That would be a waste,” he said.

“It’s a robust business case,” Mr Mackintosh continued. “We will provide greater socioeconomic benefit to the region and Scotland as a whole.

“We have faith and trust in the council that they will make the right call and partner with us on this.”

Bridging the skills gap

The proposed redevelopment aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the region.

“Torvean Quarry is the perfect location for many reasons,” Mr Mackintosh explained. “Since 1991 it has sat empty and has inevitably attracted undesirable activity such as anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

“Because it is a former quarry, it is sunken, meaning that any development would therefore have minimum visual impact.

“With nearly 40 acres, there is enough land to accommodate multiple indoor workshops and training spaces.

“Crucially, it has sufficient space to provide outdoor training that reflects a realistic working environment for specialist trades such as civil engineering operatives, plant operators, scaffolders and wind turbine technicians.”

24,000 homes for Highlands

Mr Mackintosh points to significant infrastructure projects like the A9 dualling, port expansions, and the 24,000 homes planned by the council as evidence of the urgent need for a skilled workforce.

“The next 15 years are critical, but this is a 50-year plan,” he said. “We need local people trained to handle these projects, so we don’t rely on bringing workers in from outside the region.”

Many aspiring construction and engineering workers have to travel long distances for specialist training.

“I wanted to be a digger driver when I was 15, but the nearest apprenticeship was in Norfolk,” said Mr Mackintosh.

“The thought of that was very unattractive. So I had to learn my trade through the school of hard knocks.”

Now, it’s his goal to make that specialist training more accessible locally.

“I’ve been involved with my industry body for the past ten years, engaging with all levels of government on skills and training and competency,” he said.

“We still train those specialist apprentices in Norfolk to this day, it’s been my ambition all my working life to bring those apprentices home to Scotland and train them here.”

Collaboration with stakeholders

The proposal has gained strong support from the construction industry.

“If we had possession of the site (subject to planning) we could move fast because this is what we do in the construction and engineering sector every day,” said the director.

“We should do it sooner rather than later, because this pipeline of work isn’t getting any smaller.”

A Highland Council spokesperson confirmed they are reviewing the business plan for Torvean Quarry and have received a community asset transfer request.