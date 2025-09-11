Wood Group chairman warns shareholders could be left with nothing if they don’t back 30p takeover offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood Group chairman warns shareholders could be left with nothing if they don’t back 30p takeover offer

Roy Franklin says the deal provides "certainty of cash" and stability for customers and employees.

By Liza Hamilton
The shareholder vote will be held at Sir Ian Wood House at Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen-based Wood Group is urging shareholders to accept a 30p per share cash offer from global engineering group Sidara.

The board warns this is the best option to avoid a fire sale and further financial hardship.

Wood’s chairman Roy Franklin says shareholders could end up with “very limited to zero value” if they don’t back the deal.

Investors will meet at Sir Ian Wood House in Aberdeen on 12 November to decide if the revised 30p offer is the best way forward. The deal values Wood at £207 million.

Wood’s shares have been suspended since 1 May 2025, amid heavy debt and delayed accounts.

The 30p offer represents a 62.7% premium over the last share price before suspension on 30 April 2025.

Wood Group’s ‘best option’

Sidara has pledged a £333m capital injection, with £185m available immediately after shareholder approval.

As part of the deal, Wood has secured a £44m interim loan. It has also agreed a £148m new loan facility and a £296m guarantee facility tied to existing lender guarantees.

Without the takeover, Wood faces urgent liquidity problems and mounting debts of around £1.2bn.

Wood’s chairman Roy Franklin says the deal provides “certainty of cash” and stability for customers and employees.

Wood’s chairman, Roy Franklin.

He urges shareholders to back the proposal, calling it “the best option” for all stakeholders.

“Sidara’s clear priority is to provide greater stability to Wood, bring financial strength to the business and to invest in Wood’s client relationships,” he explained.

“In the longer term, Sidara believes that Wood would provide an attractive platform to drive growth across its enlarged business.

“Wood’s business is underpinned by excellent technical capabilities, an established and global client base and a healthy order book, as seen in the first half of 2025.”

The board warns that alternative refinancing could wipe out shareholder value completely.

He adds: “If the acquisition does not proceed… lenders may require Wood to implement the separation plan and dispose of businesses and assets on an accelerated basis to reduce its debt.

“There would potentially be very limited to zero value for Wood shareholders.”

Sidara will allow Wood to operate independently, with headquarters in Aberdeen and the US.

It would keep the Wood brand and operate within Sidara’s energy and materials arm.

While some public-company roles may be cut, Sidara promises to protect jobs and pension schemes.

Wood’s mounting debt

The firm has not generated free cash flow since 2017 – with outflows from 2017 to 2024 totalling £1.1bn.

This was caused by “significant loss-making contracts, restructuring charges and litigation payments”.

The Captain field.
Headquartered in Aberdeen, Wood Group is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies with 35,000 employees across 60 countries.

Wood has been selling off parts of its business since 2017 in efforts to improve its financial position.

Major disposals include its nuclear arm in 2020, built environment in 2022 and its stake in EthosEnergy in 2024.

So far this year, the company has agreed further business sales expected to raise more than $250m in combined proceeds.

If the Sidara deal is approved, Wood will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and become a private company.

The acquisition is expected to complete during the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Shareholders can view full details on the Wood Group website ahead of the crucial votes.

