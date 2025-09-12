EXCLUSIVE: Accountancy firm Deloitte plans Aberdeen job cuts

Accountancy giant Deloitte is considering cutting jobs from its Aberdeen office.

Deloitte, which employs 460,000 people globally, would not disclose the exact number of local roles affected, describing it only as an “extremely small number”.

Staff were briefed earlier this week and have now entered a period of consultation.

The Big Four accounting firm employs nearly 150 people in Aberdeen.

‘Support those impacted’

It is understood that Deloitte is carrying out a review of its UK internal services teams.

Some of the jobs which could be at risk of redundancy are based in Aberdeen.

Deloitte refused to confirm how many city jobs are at risk or the timeline for the process.

The firm employs 24,000 people across the UK and is looking at deploying some of the impacted staff to other jobs within the business.

Earlier this year Deloitte moved to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street, signalling its long-term presence in the city.

The global professional services firm offers a wide range of services, including audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, and tax services.

Former Powis Academy pupil Hazel Gray was named new Aberdeen office senior partner in June this year taking over the role from Shaun Reynolds.

Series of job losses

It’s the latest in a series of job cuts for the financial firm

In November last year it announced plans to cut 180 more jobs in its UK advisory divisions, blaming “challenging market conditions”.

The cuts came on top of 800 redundancies announced in September 2023.

Speaking at the time, chief executive Richard Houston said that “some targeted restructuring” across the businesses had “subject to consultation, put some roles at risk of redundancy”.