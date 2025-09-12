EXCLUSIVE: Accountancy firm Deloitte plans Aberdeen job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

EXCLUSIVE: Accountancy firm Deloitte plans Aberdeen job cuts

The firm employs around 150 people in the Granite City.

By Kelly Wilson
The exterior of the Silver Fin building on Union Street.
Deloitte is based within the Silver Fin building on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Accountancy giant Deloitte is considering cutting jobs from its Aberdeen office.

Deloitte, which employs 460,000 people globally, would not disclose the exact number of local roles affected, describing it only as an “extremely small number”.

Staff were briefed earlier this week and have now entered a period of consultation.

The Big Four accounting firm employs nearly 150 people in Aberdeen.

‘Support those impacted’

It is understood that Deloitte is carrying out a review of its UK internal services teams.

Some of the jobs which could be at risk of redundancy are based in Aberdeen.

Deloitte refused to confirm how many city jobs are at risk or the timeline for the process.

A Deloitte sign.
Deloitte has started consultations to review its UK internal services teams.

The firm employs 24,000 people across the UK and is looking at deploying some of the impacted staff to other jobs within the business.

Earlier this year Deloitte moved to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street, signalling its long-term presence in the city.

The global professional services firm offers a wide range of services, including audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, and tax services.

Former Powis Academy pupil Hazel Gray was named new Aberdeen office senior partner in June this year taking over the role from Shaun Reynolds.

Series of job losses

It’s the latest in a series of job cuts for the financial firm

In November last year it announced plans to cut 180 more jobs in its UK advisory divisions, blaming “challenging market conditions”.

The cuts came on top of 800 redundancies announced in September 2023.

Speaking at the time, chief executive Richard Houston said that “some targeted restructuring” across the businesses had “subject to consultation, put some roles at risk of redundancy”.

Conversation