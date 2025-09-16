Aberdeen accountancy firm leader stays upbeat despite planned job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen accountancy firm leader stays upbeat despite planned job cuts

Hazel Gray said a "growing and thriving office" was "really important" to her.

By Kelly Wilson
Hazel Gray, new Deloitte Aberdeen office senior partner. Image: Big Partnership
The leader of Aberdeen’s Deloitte office is remaining confident about the city’s future, as the firm presses ahead with planned job cuts across the UK.

Hazel Gray was speaking just days after the Big Four firm announced it was carrying out a review of its UK internal services teams.

Deloitte, which employs 460,000 people globally, would not disclose the exact number of local roles affected in the Granite City, describing it only as an “extremely small number”.

However, Hazel said the strength of the local energy sector, the resilience of the firm’s team and ongoing investment in the north-east all point to a positive outlook.

Importance of a ‘growing and thriving’ office

Deloitte employs nearly 150 people in Aberdeen, including 14 new recruits within the past two weeks.

Hazel said: “It’s really important to me that we have a growing and thriving office here.

“We’ve got a really strong pipeline of senior leaders coming through.

The exterior of the Silver Fin building on Union Street.
Deloitte is based within the Silver Fin building on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“I want to support them and fulfil their ambitions to make sure that we’ve got a really good multidisciplinary offering to our clients in the city.

“I think as you get to my stage in my career, a lot of it is about, the people and leaving it in a better place than where you found it.

“And, really supporting those grads and those early careers and young people to, really see that there is a future in this industry and that it’s an industry they want to be part of.”

Deloitte Aberdeen’s ‘strong’ team

Former Powis Academy pupil Hazel stepped into the role of Aberdeen office senior partner in June, taking over the role from Shaun Reynolds, who held the position for the past four years.

This was at the same time as the firm moved to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street.

Hazel, who attended Kittybrewster Primary School, has enjoyed the new position and believes the move from Union Plaza to Union Street has breathed new life into the firm.

She said: “We had been at Union Plaza for quite a long time. And it was beginning to feel its age.

“I think coming (Silver Fin) here felt new. It felt more tailored to how we want to work.

“It’s great that Deloitte is choosing to invest in the city, we’re so strong in the energy sector, I think that’s absolutely the right thing to do.

“I think it’s just really positive, we have a really strong team, the office is great, and we want to push it forward from there.”

Deloitte head office has refused to confirm how many city jobs are at risk or the timeline for the process.

The firm employs 24,000 people across the UK and is looking at deploying some of the impacted staff to other jobs within the business.

