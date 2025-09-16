Aberdeen accountancy firm leader stays upbeat despite planned job cuts

The leader of Aberdeen’s Deloitte office is remaining confident about the city’s future, as the firm presses ahead with planned job cuts across the UK.

Hazel Gray was speaking just days after the Big Four firm announced it was carrying out a review of its UK internal services teams.

Deloitte, which employs 460,000 people globally, would not disclose the exact number of local roles affected in the Granite City, describing it only as an “extremely small number”.

However, Hazel said the strength of the local energy sector, the resilience of the firm’s team and ongoing investment in the north-east all point to a positive outlook.

Importance of a ‘growing and thriving’ office

Deloitte employs nearly 150 people in Aberdeen, including 14 new recruits within the past two weeks.

Hazel said: “It’s really important to me that we have a growing and thriving office here.

“We’ve got a really strong pipeline of senior leaders coming through.

“I want to support them and fulfil their ambitions to make sure that we’ve got a really good multidisciplinary offering to our clients in the city.

“I think as you get to my stage in my career, a lot of it is about, the people and leaving it in a better place than where you found it.

“And, really supporting those grads and those early careers and young people to, really see that there is a future in this industry and that it’s an industry they want to be part of.”

Deloitte Aberdeen’s ‘strong’ team

Former Powis Academy pupil Hazel stepped into the role of Aberdeen office senior partner in June, taking over the role from Shaun Reynolds, who held the position for the past four years.

This was at the same time as the firm moved to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street.

Hazel, who attended Kittybrewster Primary School, has enjoyed the new position and believes the move from Union Plaza to Union Street has breathed new life into the firm.

She said: “We had been at Union Plaza for quite a long time. And it was beginning to feel its age.

“I think coming (Silver Fin) here felt new. It felt more tailored to how we want to work.

“It’s great that Deloitte is choosing to invest in the city, we’re so strong in the energy sector, I think that’s absolutely the right thing to do.

“I think it’s just really positive, we have a really strong team, the office is great, and we want to push it forward from there.”

Deloitte head office has refused to confirm how many city jobs are at risk or the timeline for the process.

The firm employs 24,000 people across the UK and is looking at deploying some of the impacted staff to other jobs within the business.