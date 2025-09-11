BrewDog’s first bar in Aberdeen up for lease after closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog’s first bar in Aberdeen up for lease after closure

For £2,500 a month, you could run the bar that launched BrewDog.

By Liza Hamilton
Now up for lease - 17 Gallowgate was home to the first BrewDog pub. Image: Ben Hendry
Now up for lease - 17 Gallowgate was home to the first BrewDog pub. Image: Ben Hendry

The original BrewDog bar in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate – the very first venue opened by the now-global craft beer brand – is now up for lease, following its closure earlier this year.

The site, located at 17 Gallowgate, is being marketed as a leasehold assignment, with premium offers invited from potential tenants.

The listing marks the end of an era for one of the north-east’s most recognisable hospitality venues – a bar that helped launch what would become one of the UK’s most disruptive and talked-about modern businesses.

Opened in 2010, just three years after BrewDog’s founding in Ellon, the Gallowgate bar quickly became a focal point in the UK’s craft beer revolution.

BrewDog’s Gallowgate pub for lease

BrewDog has described the site as its “flagship” and said it was “woven into our history”.

However, the company has since made the “difficult decision” to close 10 of its UK bars – including Gallowgate and its original Camden venue in London – as part of a broader plan to streamline operations and focus on more profitable sites.

BrewDog announced it would close ten bars in July, including its original flagship bar in Aberdeen. Image: AG&G

James Grimes, who is handling the listing for London-based property firm AG&G, said  BrewDog did not make the decision lightly.

“Big companies like BrewDog review their estate from time to time,” he said. “I think they were quite hesitant on this because it was their very first bar.

“It’s very sentimental – but at the same time, business is business.”

Mr Grimes added that the venue’s high-profile city centre location offers strong potential for the right operator.

“It’s in the city centre, it does get quite a lot of people milling around there during the day,” he said.

“It made a great start for BrewDog, maybe it could do the same for somebody else thinking of getting into the business.”

What’s on offer?

The bar is located on a busy stretch opposite Marischal College and Aberdeen City Council offices, just metres from the Bon Accord Shopping Centre.

Inside the Gallowgate venue. Image: AG&G

The venue is arranged over the ground floor and basement, with a total internal area of 1,895 sq ft. It includes:

  • Seating for around 66 covers
  • A fully fitted bar servery and pizza oven
  • A cold beer store in the basement
  • A late alcohol licence until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays
  • Approval for live music and performances

The monthly rent is £2,500 with the lease running until 31 December 2037.

The 2023 rent review remains outstanding, and the next scheduled review is in January 2028.

With both founders James Watt and Martin Dickie now having stepped back from the business they built, BrewDog is entering a new chapter – and so is the bar that started it all.

