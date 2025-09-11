BrewDog’s first bar in Aberdeen up for lease after closure

The original BrewDog bar in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate – the very first venue opened by the now-global craft beer brand – is now up for lease, following its closure earlier this year.

The site, located at 17 Gallowgate, is being marketed as a leasehold assignment, with premium offers invited from potential tenants.

The listing marks the end of an era for one of the north-east’s most recognisable hospitality venues – a bar that helped launch what would become one of the UK’s most disruptive and talked-about modern businesses.

Opened in 2010, just three years after BrewDog’s founding in Ellon, the Gallowgate bar quickly became a focal point in the UK’s craft beer revolution.

BrewDog’s Gallowgate pub for lease

BrewDog has described the site as its “flagship” and said it was “woven into our history”.

However, the company has since made the “difficult decision” to close 10 of its UK bars – including Gallowgate and its original Camden venue in London – as part of a broader plan to streamline operations and focus on more profitable sites.

James Grimes, who is handling the listing for London-based property firm AG&G, said BrewDog did not make the decision lightly.

“Big companies like BrewDog review their estate from time to time,” he said. “I think they were quite hesitant on this because it was their very first bar.

“It’s very sentimental – but at the same time, business is business.”

Mr Grimes added that the venue’s high-profile city centre location offers strong potential for the right operator.

“It’s in the city centre, it does get quite a lot of people milling around there during the day,” he said.

“It made a great start for BrewDog, maybe it could do the same for somebody else thinking of getting into the business.”

What’s on offer?

The bar is located on a busy stretch opposite Marischal College and Aberdeen City Council offices, just metres from the Bon Accord Shopping Centre.

The venue is arranged over the ground floor and basement, with a total internal area of 1,895 sq ft. It includes:

Seating for around 66 covers

A fully fitted bar servery and pizza oven

A cold beer store in the basement

A late alcohol licence until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays

Approval for live music and performances

The monthly rent is £2,500 with the lease running until 31 December 2037.

The 2023 rent review remains outstanding, and the next scheduled review is in January 2028.

With both founders James Watt and Martin Dickie now having stepped back from the business they built, BrewDog is entering a new chapter – and so is the bar that started it all.