Inverurie Whisky Shop boss on how its success led him to open new bar

A chance encounter with whisky-loving German tourists proved a turning point for Inverurie businessman Mike Stuart.

What began as a family-run pub and B&B has evolved into two thriving ventures — the Inverurie Whisky Shop and Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar.

Over the past 10 years he has built businesses that reflect his passion for whisky and received national recognition along the way.

Mike answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always worked in hospitality. In 2007, my family bought the Black Bull Inn, Inverurie, to run as a family venture as a pub and bed & breakfast.

We started to see a shift in drinking habits, with people drinking more at home than at the pub, so I started looking at the possibility of using my experience in a retail environment.

The key moment was when a German couple were staying at the B&B. While there, they bought over 30 bottles of whisky from a not-so-local retailer. That told me my idea definitely had legs!

Whisky was a passion of mine that grew the more I learned about the history, production and people involved in the industry.

I was determined to make sure that Inverurie Whisky Shop was more than a shop, by offering tours, tastings and hospitality training – and now the Foghouse Whisky bar, too.

How did you get to where you are today?

By surrounding myself with a great team – people who are more organised and business-minded than me!

Who helped you?

Firstly, my wife, Toni, by putting up with what was originally a pie-in-the-sky idea. She now works with us!

My parents and friends have been a great help, both in setting up and by continuing to support the venture. When I got the idea to move into the Foghouse premises they could see how determined I was to make it work and rallied round brilliantly.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Business Gateway have given us sound advice, especially starting up the shop, and we continue to work with them at the Foghouse Bar.

Finally, the existing team at the shop and all our new staff at the Foghouse have hit the ground running and done us all proud.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Surround yourself with good people that know what they’re doing. This advice was from a local business coach, Brenda Hector, who really helped me to focus on expanding the business to incorporate more events.

What is your biggest mistake?

There’s been a few! The early days saw some steep learning curves. I think delaying getting professional accountancy advice held the business back by a couple of years. It was one of those “I can do it myself” moments, when it was clear that I couldn’t!

What is your greatest achievement?

We were awarded the Icons of Whisky Specialist Retailer of the Year Award in 2022 by Whisky Magazine, which was amazing. That, and opening the Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

By moving into a premises where we can run all our offerings under one roof, reducing costs of rates, rent and energy.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The current challenge is to get the shop moved into the retail unit next door to the Foghouse bar. Once we have that in place, then get ourselves through the festive period, we’ll decide on what our next challenges are going to be.