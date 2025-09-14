Inverurie Whisky Shop boss on how its success led him to open new bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inverurie Whisky Shop boss on how its success led him to open new bar

Mike Stuart was determined to create businesses that reflected his passion for whisky.

By Kelly Wilson
Mike Stuart, owner of Inverurie Whisky Shop and Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar. Image: DC Thomson
Mike Stuart, owner of Inverurie Whisky Shop and Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar. Image: DC Thomson

A chance encounter with whisky-loving German tourists proved a turning point for Inverurie businessman Mike Stuart.

What began as a family-run pub and B&B has evolved into two thriving ventures — the Inverurie Whisky Shop and Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar.

Over the past 10 years he has built businesses that reflect his passion for whisky and received national recognition along the way.

Mike answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always worked in hospitality. In 2007, my family bought the Black Bull Inn, Inverurie, to run as a family venture as a pub and bed & breakfast.

We started to see a shift in drinking habits, with people drinking more at home than at the pub, so I started looking at the possibility of using my experience in a retail environment.

The key moment was when a German couple were staying at the B&B. While there, they bought over 30 bottles of whisky from a not-so-local retailer. That told me my idea definitely had legs!

Whisky was a passion of mine that grew the more I learned about the history, production and people involved in the industry.

I was determined to make sure that Inverurie Whisky Shop was more than a shop, by offering tours, tastings and hospitality training – and now the Foghouse Whisky bar, too.

Mike Stuart at Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How did you get to where you are today?

By surrounding myself with a great team – people who are more organised and business-minded than me!

Who helped you?

Firstly, my wife, Toni, by putting up with what was originally a pie-in-the-sky idea. She now works with us!

My parents and friends have been a great help, both in setting up and by continuing to support the venture. When I got the idea to move into the Foghouse premises they could see how determined I was to make it work and rallied round brilliantly.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Business Gateway have given us sound advice, especially starting up the shop, and we continue to work with them at the Foghouse Bar.

Finally, the existing team at the shop and all our new staff at the Foghouse have hit the ground running and done us all proud.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Surround yourself with good people that know what they’re doing. This advice was from a local business coach, Brenda Hector, who really helped me to focus on expanding the business to incorporate more events.

What is your biggest mistake?

There’s been a few! The early days saw some steep learning curves. I think delaying getting professional accountancy advice held the business back by a couple of years. It was one of those “I can do it myself” moments, when it was clear that I couldn’t!

Mike Stuart host tasting sessions at Inverurie Whisky Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

We were awarded the Icons of Whisky Specialist Retailer of the Year Award in 2022 by Whisky Magazine, which was amazing. That, and opening the Foghouse Whisky & Wine Bar.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

By moving into a premises where we can run all our offerings under one roof, reducing costs of rates, rent and energy.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The current challenge is to get the shop moved into the retail unit next door to the Foghouse bar. Once we have that in place, then get ourselves through the festive period, we’ll decide on what our next challenges are going to be.

Conversation