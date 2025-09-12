Aberdeen firm to invest £2.2 million on new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm to invest £2.2 million on new premises

The company said the move will create a 'European energy centre of excellence' in the city.

By Kelly Wilson
Element is to move to Altens Trade Park. Image: Google Maps
Element is to move to Altens Trade Park. Image: Google Maps

Element Materials Technology is investing £2.2 million in expanding its Aberdeen operations and moving to a new building.

The firm, which specialises in testing, inspection, and certification services, said the investment would create a “European centre of excellence for the energy market”.

Element will relocate from its existing site in Hareness Circle to Altens Trade Park.

Lee Brough, Element aerospace & defence in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia vice president has described Aberdeen as “one of the world’s most established energy centres”.

‘Growing demand’ for services

Element said the move will allow it to “consolidate operations” in an “upgraded facility”.

The £2.2m investment includes improvements to the building infrastructure, installation of 16 new fatigue testing frames, and upgrades to IT systems.

Lee said: “Aberdeen is one of the world’s most established energy centres, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing presence here to meet growing demand from customers.

“This investment leverages our deep-seated knowledge and expertise in fracture mechanics testing, and, by investing in innovative hydrogen testing methodologies, we are establishing ourselves as a trusted partner to support the energy transition.”

Element to make Aberdeen move early next year

Element has supported clients in the North Sea and worldwide with materials testing, failure analysis, site services and welding services for more than 30 years.

It said the “strategic investment consolidates Element’s existing operations in Aberdeen into a single, upgraded facility at Altens Trade Park—widely regarded as the city’s premier industrial zone and the future hub for companies in oil and gas, renewables, and hydrogen technologies”.

Element said the upgraded building will enhance operational efficiency and testing capabilities but also provides a modern, welcoming environment for employees and visiting clients.

Other occupants at Altens Trade Park include, Jam Cabling Limited, EGS Turbines Limited and Ocean Safety.

The expansion is planned for completion in the first quarter of 2026 and further investment opportunities will be explored by Element throughout the year.

Conversation