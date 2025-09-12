Aberdeen firm to invest £2.2 million on new premises

Element Materials Technology is investing £2.2 million in expanding its Aberdeen operations and moving to a new building.

The firm, which specialises in testing, inspection, and certification services, said the investment would create a “European centre of excellence for the energy market”.

Element will relocate from its existing site in Hareness Circle to Altens Trade Park.

Lee Brough, Element aerospace & defence in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia vice president has described Aberdeen as “one of the world’s most established energy centres”.

‘Growing demand’ for services

Element said the move will allow it to “consolidate operations” in an “upgraded facility”.

The £2.2m investment includes improvements to the building infrastructure, installation of 16 new fatigue testing frames, and upgrades to IT systems.

Lee said: “Aberdeen is one of the world’s most established energy centres, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing presence here to meet growing demand from customers.

“This investment leverages our deep-seated knowledge and expertise in fracture mechanics testing, and, by investing in innovative hydrogen testing methodologies, we are establishing ourselves as a trusted partner to support the energy transition.”

Element to make Aberdeen move early next year

Element has supported clients in the North Sea and worldwide with materials testing, failure analysis, site services and welding services for more than 30 years.

It said the “strategic investment consolidates Element’s existing operations in Aberdeen into a single, upgraded facility at Altens Trade Park—widely regarded as the city’s premier industrial zone and the future hub for companies in oil and gas, renewables, and hydrogen technologies”.

Element said the upgraded building will enhance operational efficiency and testing capabilities but also provides a modern, welcoming environment for employees and visiting clients.

Other occupants at Altens Trade Park include, Jam Cabling Limited, EGS Turbines Limited and Ocean Safety.

The expansion is planned for completion in the first quarter of 2026 and further investment opportunities will be explored by Element throughout the year.