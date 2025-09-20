Aberdonian Garreth Wood on building businesses and taking over father Sir Ian’s foundation

At 17, Garreth Wood was working as a glass collector at Berlin’s Fun Bar in Aberdeen – not exactly the career start expected for the son of one of Scotland’s most prominent businessmen.

It was the late 1990s, when the city’s nightlife was in full swing. Oil money fuelled a thriving bar and restaurant scene, and it was there the Robert Gordon student found his calling.

“I just loved it,” he says. “The social side, meeting different characters, interacting with people all the time.”

Many assumed he would follow his father, Sir Ian Wood, into the family’s global engineering group. Instead, Garreth struck out on his own.

Starting out he worked at Cafe Society – first as an employee, before buying the venue – and went on to run a string of other popular spots across the city, including Paramount Bar.

He went on to build a successful Scottish hospitality firm Speratus Group, eventually selling it for £6million.

With the proceeds he launched Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), a charity that equips hospitals worldwide with paediatric surgical equipment.

“It’s really become quite a juggernaut of a charity,” he says.

Garreth’s drive for philanthropy is rooted in personal experience.

Garreth Wood family tragedy

At 16, he contracted meningitis and spent two weeks on life support at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Years later, he and his wife Nicola faced a devastating loss when their premature triplets died – a moment that profoundly shifted their focus.

His first real taste of philanthropy came shortly after recovering from meningitis.

Determined to give something back, he raised £900 for the Meningitis Research Foundation by doing a sponsored parachute jump.

“I remember turning up at the charity with this brown envelope stuffed with cash raised from friends, family, anyone I could get to sponsor me,” he says.

“It sounds corny, but it was the first time I’d experienced the joy of giving.

“It was a eureka moment. I didn’t know where it was going to go, but I knew I wanted to do more.”

That spirit found its way into his business long before he sold it.

Through his Boozy Cow burger chain, Garreth donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to small, community-led charities including Aberdeen’s Archie Foundation.

“I lived for it,” he says. “And then Nicola and I made the decision to work full-time on Kids Operating Room.”

Launching KidsOR on a global scale

The couple committed fully in 2018, stepping away from the bar and restaurant scene.

“I’d started to lose a little bit of love for the pub business,” he admits. “I was getting older, I had young kids – I didn’t want to be in pubs late at night or working in a restaurant until 2am.”

Since then, KidsOR has grown into a major global player. To date, they’ve built 103 operating rooms in 38 countries, enabling over 220,000 surgeries for children each year.

“Nicola and I give £1 million a year ourselves – that basically covers the running costs,” he says.

“But now it’s a fully-fledged charity with fundraising teams in the US and the UK. We need to raise around $20m a year to fund the work we do. There’s a huge team behind it.”

In June 2025, Garreth and Nicola were each awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours, recognised for their services to health and charity.

“It was humbling to be recognised in this way, and even more special to share this moment side-by-side with Nicola.”

Carrying on the Wood Foundation legacy

For years, many assumed Garreth’s future lay in the Wood Group, the multi-billion pound engineering giant his father built.

Instead, he has stepped in to lead in a different kind of family business – one rooted in philanthropy.

Earlier this year, Garreth became chair of the Wood Foundation, the Aberdeen-headquartered charitable organisation Sir Ian and Lady Helen established in 2007.

He now leads it alongside his work with Kids OR.

“Getting the balance between what you do for yourself and what you do for others is important to me,” he says. “I’ve lived my whole life with that feeling.

“Other than my mum, I was the only direct family member on the board from the start.

“I stepped away for five years to focus on KidsOR, but came back as vice chair in 2023.

“So when dad decided to step back, it felt like a natural step.”

Sir Ian and Lady Helen still sit act as trustees for the foundation – and he admits his dad still pops into the office to work seven days a week.

“If you drive past here any Saturday or Sunday you’ll still see his car,” laughs Garreth.

“To say suddenly he’s off to put his feet up on some Caribbean Island somewhere couldn’t be further from the truth.

“But he is who he is. I think mum has probably spent her life hoping he might retire in the traditional sense, but he is who he is – hard work is just part of his nature.”

Supporting Aberdeen through change

Sir Ian and Lady Helen’s focus – on Aberdeen, on education, on opportunity – still runs at the heart of everything the foundation does.

“I don’t feel I have to make lots of changes or put my stamp on,” says Garreth.

“Dad’s passion for Scotland is immense, but particularly Aberdeen and his focus on education and developing young people was there from the very beginning when he started the foundation.”

Garreth acknowledges Aberdeen is going through a challenging time, and the aim is to create new opportunities through backing Opportunity North East and the Energy Transition Zone.

“The work of the trust is about making life better for people,” he says. “Aberdeen has gone through a really difficult transitional period.

“The nineties, the early 2000s, Aberdeen was just riding a wave, it was an amazing city to grow up in as a young teenager and then starting my working career here – the money, the vibrancy of the city.

“Union Street was filled with businesses, with restaurants, the economy was seven days a week, now it’s very much a different picture.

“I think what the Wood Foundation will do and continue to do is just try and support those people trying to get Aberdeen back on its feet.”

Impact beyond Scotland

Beyond Scotland, the Wood Foundation is active in venture philanthropy, supporting tea farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We’re now one of the biggest independent farming charities in the whole of Rwanda – our main farm is the biggest in Africa,” says Garreth.

“80,000 farmers now earn considerably more, who are given shares in the business and now have access to free healthcare insurance for them and their families.

“It’s transformative for the people we are working with. It was dad’s vision to get into tea farming.

“Some people joke it’s because he drinks so much tea, I think it’s just because he identified somewhere he could have a real impact.

“I suspect that came as a result of the Wood Group making a lot of money through oil exploration in West Africa – I think he wanted to do something internationally that would help people.”

Stepping into the chairmanship

Garreth admits it’s “big boots to fill” taking on the chairman’s role, and he will split his time between that and KidsOR.

He will be helped by the senior management team and the recently installed CEO Sarah Chew, formerly of TechFest

“It’s very nice I still have dad here to seek counsel and get advice, although he’s been very good at just stepping back,” he adds.

“Now it’s my job to make sure all the hard work continues.”