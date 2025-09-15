Aberdeen tech hub is home for two pioneering city start-ups

Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub has welcomed two new tenants, strengthening its role as the home of the north-east’s fast-growing digital technology sector.

Energy tech firm Energy Insider and artificial intelligence start-up VetAI have joined the community at the city centre hub, which is operated by Opportunity North East (One).

Opened in 2019 in the former Gray’s School of Art building after a £1.5 million investment, One Tech Hub is a flagship project designed to bring entrepreneurs, founders and support organisations under one roof.

One Tech Hub ‘perfect environment’ to grow

Energy Insider is developing a training platform, Lean Decom, to help the industry manage the £21 billion decommissioning market more safely and efficiently.

Co-founder Murray Duguid said: “One has been a huge supporter of our journey from the EnergyTech programme to now being based at One Tech Hub.

“Being part of this vibrant community provides the perfect environment for us to grow.”

The north-east digital tech sector is already worth £600m a year, with more than 300 firms employing 4,800 people.

It is forecast to more than double in size over the next decade, creating 3,000 new jobs.

Two ambitious businesses

VetAI is creating AI tools to improve access to veterinary care at a time when the industry faces severe staff shortages.

Senior veterinary developer Chantal Serra said: “After 20 years in clinical practice, I’ve seen the strain on the profession first-hand. ONE Tech Hub places us at the centre of the thriving digital tech ecosystem in Aberdeen.”

One said the addition of the two start-ups highlights the hub’s role in fostering innovation and scaling up high-potential businesses in the region.

Karen O’Hanlon, One digital tech director, said: “North-east Scotland is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s most dynamic hubs for digital tech innovation, where entrepreneurs scale faster and investors unlock serious growth potential.

“It’s fantastic to welcome two ambitious and disruptive digital tech businesses in energy and AI, further strengthening the region’s innovation landscape.”