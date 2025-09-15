Aberdeen tech hub is home for two pioneering city start-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen tech hub is home for two pioneering city start-ups

An artificial intelligence firm and decommissioning specialist have chosen to take offices in Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Energy Insider team with co-founder Murray Duguid on the left and other co-founder Roberto Bellini on the right. Image: Opportunity North East
Energy Insider team with co-founder Murray Duguid on the left and other co-founder Roberto Bellini on the right. Image: Opportunity North East

Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub has welcomed two new tenants, strengthening its role as the home of the north-east’s fast-growing digital technology sector.

Energy tech firm Energy Insider and artificial intelligence start-up VetAI have joined the community at the city centre hub, which is operated by Opportunity North East (One).

Opened in 2019 in the former Gray’s School of Art building after a £1.5 million investment, One Tech Hub is a flagship project designed to bring entrepreneurs, founders and support organisations under one roof.

One Tech Hub ‘perfect environment’ to grow

Energy Insider is developing a training platform, Lean Decom, to help the industry manage the £21 billion decommissioning market more safely and efficiently.

Co-founder Murray Duguid said: “One has been a huge supporter of our journey from the EnergyTech programme to now being based at One Tech Hub.

One Tech Hub, Aberdeen.
One Tech Hub, Aberdeen. Image: City Road Communications

“Being part of this vibrant community provides the perfect environment for us to grow.”

The north-east digital tech sector is already worth £600m a year, with more than 300 firms employing 4,800 people.

It is forecast to more than double in size over the next decade, creating 3,000 new jobs.

Two ambitious businesses

VetAI is creating AI tools to improve access to veterinary care at a time when the industry faces severe staff shortages.

Senior veterinary developer Chantal Serra said: “After 20 years in clinical practice, I’ve seen the strain on the profession first-hand. ONE Tech Hub places us at the centre of the thriving digital tech ecosystem in Aberdeen.”

One Tech Hub in Aberdeen is home to a wealth of support for technology businesses. Image: Opportunity North East

One said the addition of the two start-ups highlights the hub’s role in fostering innovation and scaling up high-potential businesses in the region.

Karen O’Hanlon, One digital tech director, said: “North-east Scotland is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s most dynamic hubs for digital tech innovation, where entrepreneurs scale faster and investors unlock serious growth potential.

“It’s fantastic to welcome two ambitious and disruptive digital tech businesses in energy and AI, further strengthening the region’s innovation landscape.”

Conversation