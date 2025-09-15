Banchory’s popular Cowshed restaurant and takeaway hits market for £850k

A well-established hospitality venue in Banchory has gone up for sale, offering the chance to buy into a profitable multi-stream business in Royal Deeside.

The Cowshed Restaurant & Takeaway, family owned and managed since 2010, is listed for offers around £850,000.

Located at Raemoir Road, the venue previously operated as a chef school and still features an “impressive” commercial kitchen to support its wide-ranging operations.

According to selling agent Graham + Sibbald, The Cowshed reported a turnover of almost £840,000 for the year ending June 2024.

The freehold property spans 6,777sq ft and combines a licensed restaurant, fish and chip takeaway, ice cream sales, and event hosting – including weddings.

It features a spacious dining area with a conservatory and outdoor seating overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside.

“Over the years the family have significantly refurbished and upgraded the premises in order to host such a variety of income streams,” the brochure notes.

“The availability of The Cowshed offers a new owner the opportunity to operate a multi-income stream hospitality business in an affluent, popular and well known part of Scotland.”

Opportunity to redevelop Banchory’s Cowshed

The agent highlighted the potential for redevelopment, due to the substantial size of the property.

And pointed to the benefits of major housebuilding projects happening nearby.

“There is a development plan to build approximately 500 new homes close to The Cowshed, upon completion of the new residential site there is a plan for more homes to be built,” the brochure adds.

“This increase in residents close to the Cowshed will only enhance the trade, introducing an entirely new set of customers.”

The sale includes the freehold property, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, fixtures, fittings and goodwill.

“The sellers have successfully owned and operated the business for many

years,” said the agent.

The fish and chip arm of the business – known as the “Cowshed Chipper” – launched in 2015.

It has since built a strong following for fresh, sustainably sourced Aberdeenshire fish.

The Cowshed holds a 4-star TripAdvisor rating. It employs a full staff team protected under TUPE regulations.