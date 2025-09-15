Banchory’s popular Cowshed restaurant and takeaway hits market for £850k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory’s popular Cowshed restaurant and takeaway hits market for £850k

The former chef school in Royal Deeside has a turnover of £840k.

By Liza Hamilton
The Cowshed has been listed for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald
A well-established hospitality venue in Banchory has gone up for sale, offering the chance to buy into a profitable multi-stream business in Royal Deeside.

The Cowshed Restaurant & Takeaway, family owned and managed since 2010, is listed for offers around £850,000.

Located at Raemoir Road, the venue previously operated as a chef school and still features an “impressive” commercial kitchen to support its wide-ranging operations.

According to selling agent Graham + Sibbald, The Cowshed reported a turnover of almost £840,000 for the year ending June 2024.

The freehold property spans 6,777sq ft and combines a licensed restaurant, fish and chip takeaway, ice cream sales, and event hosting – including weddings.

The Cowshed has extensive grounds and outdoor seating. Image: Graham + Sibbald

It features a spacious dining area with a conservatory and outdoor seating overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside.

“Over the years the family have significantly refurbished and upgraded the premises in order to host such a variety of income streams,” the brochure notes.

“The availability of The Cowshed offers a new owner the opportunity to operate a multi-income stream hospitality business in an affluent, popular and well known part of Scotland.”

Opportunity to redevelop Banchory’s Cowshed

The agent highlighted the potential for redevelopment, due to the substantial size of the property.

And pointed to the benefits of major housebuilding projects happening nearby.

“There is a development plan to build approximately 500 new homes close to The Cowshed, upon completion of the new residential site there is a plan for more homes to be built,” the brochure adds.

“This increase in residents close to the Cowshed will only enhance the trade, introducing an entirely new set of customers.”

Inside the family-owned Cowshed in Banchory. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The sale includes the freehold property, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, fixtures, fittings and goodwill.

“The sellers have successfully owned and operated the business for many
years,” said the agent.

The fish and chip arm of the business – known as the “Cowshed Chipper” – launched in 2015.

It has since built a strong following for fresh, sustainably sourced Aberdeenshire fish.

The Cowshed holds a 4-star TripAdvisor rating. It employs a full staff team protected under TUPE regulations.

