Cults designer embraces no lugs and a twisted face as watch dream comes true after 9-year struggle

Chris Ironside dedicated his new brand to his late grandmothers.

Chris Ironside holds up his watch prototype
Chris Ironside with his watch prototype. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Nine years ago a thoughtful gift from his wife sparked a long journey for one Cults man who is now close to realising his dream.

Chris Ironside, 44, received a watch from his wife back in 2016, but found it to be flawed.

He found the winding mechanism irritating and the watch face to be difficult to read from his wrist.

At that time he thought there surely must be something that could be done to solve this.

This kickstarted a nearly nine-year journey for Cults-based Chris.

But now he is on the cusp of realising his “dream” of an ergonomic and sustainable watch brand.

The name Anderson Ross was specifically chosen by Chris to pay tribute to his two grandmothers, incorporating both their maiden names.

An advert for the watch with plastic prototypes on top. At the top it reads 'Time to see things differently'
Chris’s design for his first watch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I liked how the name is two females, as a lot of the watch industry is quite male-dominated,” he said.

His idea really started to gain some wheels in 2018, when Chris, who works in oil and gas, began dedicating more and more time to the project.

The first edition called “the Debut” is close to completion, with Chris admitting it has taken a lot longer than he expected.

Labelling himself a “perfectionist”, Chris spent years scrutinising the design of the watch.

He wanted find answers to problems he sees in watch-making.

A close-up of a grey plastic printed watch face
The 3D-printed prototype. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “There just seemed to be a better way of designing watches, so I started thinking how would I want my watch to look.

“I’ve always tended to scrutinise things, so this was a good way to channel that.”

The watch features several unique features, including the rotation of the 12 o’clock to nearer the 2-3 o’clock position.

Unique watch brand created by Cults man

This allows for more comfortable viewing, while he is also looking to use sustainable materials in his design.

The strap will connect seamlessly into the watch face without the need for “lugs”.

Chris is very close to beginning production, having purchased a 3D printer to make models of the watch.

The journey has not been easy, with Chris admitting it can be “draining” when the final design isn’t to his original vision and tweaks need to be made.

Chris Ironside wants to create a sustainable watch brand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While the watch will have a Swiss mechanism, Chris wants to emphasise the fact its Scottish-made.

He says Scotland has a long and storied history with innovation, and he hopes to exemplify that.

Chris said: “It’s different from anything on the market at the moment.

“I bought a 3D printer to print out some design models, so I could place it on my wrist, see how it would feel in terms of size and see how the offset dial would work.”

Chris aims to launch the first watches next year and has applied for funding grants to cover manufacturing costs.

The focus for Chris has shifted to the future, whereas before it was getting past hurdles on his journey.

He said: “There was always something I had to figure out, but now I am like ‘let’s get it out ther’e.

“I feel energised by it all, I am speaking to people about it and it’s all been positive. This helps validate it and gives me motivation to keep on going.”

