Harbour Energy’s Aberdeen HQ goes on sale for offers over £18.5 million

The 63,425 sq ft site in Kingswells is marketed as Grade A office space.

By Kelly Wilson
Upper Denburn House is on the market for offers over £18.5 million. Image: CBRE
A well-known Aberdeen office building – home to the UK’s leading oil and gas producer– has hit the market in an £18.5 million deal.

The Kingswells headquarters of Harbour Energy, Upper Denburn House, has been put up for sale.

It offers what property agents call a “100% prime location on one of
the UK’s premier business parks.”

Marketed by CBRE and MWM Property Consultants, the 63,425 sq ft Grade A office at Kingswells Prime Four Business Park is fully let to Harbour Energy under a lease running to July 2034.

Harbour Energy lease worth £23m

The three-storey building, built in 2014, brings in an annual rent of £2.3m, with a total lease value, taking account of staged rent increases, of more than £23m.

Investors are being told Prime Four is the “most sought-after out-of-town office location in the city with a strong calibre of occupiers”.

Harbour Energy building on the market for offers over £18.5 million Image: CBRE

The site also includes 198 parking spaces, two lifts and “high quality toilets, showers and lockers.

Other nearby businesses within Prime Four include Apache, Taqa, Maersk and Addleshaw Goddard.

The brochure states: “Prime Four Business Park is an award winning, best in class development and global energy hub located in Kingswells, to the West of Aberdeen’s city centre.

“The attractiveness of the park is demonstrated by all 9 office headquarter buildings
on Prime Four being pre-let to major energy and professional services occupiers.”

Big presence at Prime Four

Harbour Energy currently has 1100 staff working at Prime Four.

The London-listed company relocated staff from Rubislaw House on Anderson Drive, last year after restructuring its Aberdeen office estate.

Harbour Energy has 1100 staff based at Prime Four. Image: CBRE

The brochure states: “The tenant has restructured their Aberdeen office estate forming a ‘Hub’ at Prime Four.

“They have recently refurbished and reconfigured Upper Denburn House increasing occupational capacity to approximately 600 staff, and in 2023 took an assignation of
OneSubSea’s 34,056 sq ft office to create West Denburn House expanding their presence on the park to 97,696 sq ft.”

The company moved out of the Silver Fin building on Union Street in August 2022.

