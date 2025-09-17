New Stonehaven botanical store takes root with plant hospital

A new plant shop in Stonehaven is putting down roots – complete with a tearoom and a special clinic to help save struggling houseplants.

Bract Botanical Living, founded by Bruce Harper-Ovstebo and Gunnar Ovstebo, opened its doors in the coastal town last week at Bridgefield.

It’s already attracting attention across the north-east, not just for its greenery – but for its hands-on, expert care.

The shop’s “plant hospital” invites customers to bring in unwell or dying houseplants for diagnosis, repotting and treatment.

Some are rare specimens. Others hold sentimental value. One early customer brought in a houseplant that had belonged to her grandmother.

“Most people can replace a plant,” said Bruce. “But sometimes, it’s about the memories.”

Stonehaven hospital for houseplants

The plant clinic is run by Gunnar, a trained horticulturist with a background in botanical fieldwork.

He studied horticulture in Sweden and worked for nearly two decades at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, with field research in countries like Chile and Saudi Arabia.

His level of knowledge has already drawn customers from across the region – including any from Aberdeen – who are seeking specialist advice.

But the story behind Bract didn’t begin in Stonehaven – it started on a train.

“We were living in Edinburgh,” explained Bruce, who is a principal lecturer at Robert Gordon University.

“I was commuting to Aberdeen. One day, two years ago Gunnar said to me, ‘I want to set up a plant shop in Stonehaven’. I asked him ‘Why Stonehaven?’ and he said. ‘I always thought it looked nice when I went past on the train’. He had never even visited.”

From that seed of an idea, the pair moved to Stonehaven almost a year ago and began selling houseplants from their shed.

When demand grew, they decided to go all in – investing £120,000 of their own money to open a full retail space.

Bract now offers a curated selection of indoor plants, handmade pots, bulbs, specialist soils, and botanical gifts.

There’s also a cosy tearoom, where visitors can sit among the greenery and take a breather from daily life.

Plant store is ‘dream come true’

“For us it’s about more than just selling plants,” Bruce said. “It’s about creating somewhere people can relax, learn and touch base with nature.”

Workshops will be a core part of the business too – from festive wreath-making to practical sessions on propagation, pruning, soil types and pest control.

Gunnar has also developed his own range of hand-mixed soils.

“It’s a bit like being a cook – he knows exactly what nutrients each plant needs,” said Bruce. “And because he makes the mixes in small quantities, customers can buy just what they need.”

He added: “When I see him speaking to customers, there’s like this shine in his eye, especially if a customer knows a little bit about plants.

“It’s nice is to see somebody doing their job, their profession, that’s also their hobby and passion.”

Bruce still works full-time, helping with business planning and accounts behind the scenes.

He said: “This shop is a dream come true for us – a place where people can find beautiful plants, enjoy a coffee and feel part of something special.”

In the years ahead, they hope to grow Bract further – by offering more workshops, home consultancy, and eventually opening full-time.