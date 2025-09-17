New Stonehaven botanical store takes root with plant hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Stonehaven botanical store takes root with plant hospital

Bract Botanical Living invites customers to bring in unwell or dying houseplants for diagnosis, repotting and treatment.

By Liza Hamilton
Horticulturist Gunnar Ovstebo is offering expert advice on houseplants at Bract. Image: Business Gateway
A new plant shop in Stonehaven is putting down roots – complete with a tearoom and a special clinic to help save struggling houseplants.

Bract Botanical Living, founded by Bruce Harper-Ovstebo and Gunnar Ovstebo, opened its doors in the coastal town last week at Bridgefield.

It’s already attracting attention across the north-east, not just for its greenery – but for its hands-on, expert care.

The shop’s “plant hospital” invites customers to bring in unwell or dying houseplants for diagnosis, repotting and treatment.

Inside Bract Botanical Living in Stonehaven. Image: Business Gateway
Some are rare specimens. Others hold sentimental value. One early customer brought in a houseplant that had belonged to her grandmother.

“Most people can replace a plant,” said Bruce. “But sometimes, it’s about the memories.”

Stonehaven hospital for houseplants

The plant clinic is run by Gunnar, a trained horticulturist with a background in botanical fieldwork.

He studied horticulture in Sweden and worked for nearly two decades at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, with field research in countries like Chile and Saudi Arabia.

His level of knowledge has already drawn customers from across the region – including any from Aberdeen – who are seeking specialist advice.

The opening of Stonehaven’s Bract Botanical Living with Bruce Harper-Ovstebo, piper Iain Jessiman and Gunnar Ovstebo.

But the story behind Bract didn’t begin in Stonehaven – it started on a train.

“We were living in Edinburgh,” explained Bruce, who is a principal lecturer at Robert Gordon University.

“I was commuting to Aberdeen. One day, two years ago Gunnar said to me, ‘I want to set up a plant shop in Stonehaven’. I asked him ‘Why Stonehaven?’ and he said. ‘I always thought it looked nice when I went past on the train’. He had never even visited.”

From that seed of an idea, the pair moved to Stonehaven almost a year ago and began selling houseplants from their shed.

When demand grew, they decided to go all in – investing £120,000 of their own money to open a full retail space.

Bract now offers a curated selection of indoor plants, handmade pots, bulbs, specialist soils, and botanical gifts.

There’s also a cosy tearoom, where visitors can sit among the greenery and take a breather from daily life.

Plant store is ‘dream come true’

“For us it’s about more than just selling plants,” Bruce said. “It’s about creating somewhere people can relax, learn and touch base with nature.”

Workshops will be a core part of the business too – from festive wreath-making to practical sessions on propagation, pruning, soil types and pest control.

Gunnar has also developed his own range of hand-mixed soils.

Previous owners of the Stonehaven shop Angus and Donalda Mackintosh with Bruce Harper-Ovstebo and Gunnar Ovstebo.

“It’s a bit like being a cook – he knows exactly what nutrients each plant needs,” said Bruce. “And because he makes the mixes in small quantities, customers can buy just what they need.”

He added: “When I see him speaking to customers, there’s like this shine in his eye, especially if a customer knows a little bit about plants.

“It’s nice is to see somebody doing their job, their profession, that’s also their hobby and passion.”

Bruce still works full-time, helping with business planning and accounts behind the scenes.

He said: “This shop is a dream come true for us – a place where people can find beautiful plants, enjoy a coffee and feel part of something special.”

In the years ahead, they hope to grow Bract further – by offering more workshops, home consultancy, and eventually opening full-time.

