Moray firm Springfield Properties may need to double workforce amid Highland housebuilding boom

The upbeat forecast follows the Elgin firm reporting a 95% rise in its profits.

By Liza Hamilton
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties. Image: Springfield Properties
The chief executive of Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties says it may need to double its 600-strong workforce to keep up with demand amid a Highland housebuilding boom.

Innes Smith said there had been a 96% rise in annual profits as Springfield shifts strategy to focus on “substantial opportunities” in the North of Scotland.

The Elgin firm wants to capitalise on a wave of investment and job creation tied to the UK’s push for energy security and renewable infrastructure.

He anticipates a “jobs rush” in the region and says housebuilders will need to double their workforce to meet the Highland Council’s target of 24,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

First Minister John Swinney (centre) with Innes Smith and Laura Mitchell at a Springfield housing development in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges

“If we’re doubling production, housebuilders in the area will need to double their workforce – there will be an increase across the industry,” he said.

“We’re also going to need extra people for the infrastructure providers.

“It is going to be a hotbed of activity in the Highlands.”

Housebuilder Springfield profits up 95%

For the year ended 31 May 2025 Springfield recorded profits before tax of £19m, up from £9.7m in 2024.

Revenue rose to £280.6m, from £266.6m the previous year.

Although home completions fell to 799, down from 878 in 2024 – due to what the company described as “subdued market conditions” – profitable land sales and higher-margin opportunities offset the decline.

This included a landmark £64.2m land sale to Barratt, for 2,480 undeveloped plots, primarily in Central Scotland.

“We set out this year to reduce our debts,” said Mr Smith.

“We sold land and we’re very pleased with the profits, up over 90% on last year.

“That’s given us the opportunity to invest on the north.”

Pipeline of projects

The chief executive says Springfield plans to sell property to a third party, which will provide accommodation for an influx of workers in the Highlands.

Springfield is exploring options for the multi-year lease of some of its properties. Image: Springfield Properties

“SSEN is upgrading the electricity infrastructure for the UK’s energy security, which involves significant upgrades to pylons and substations – creating up to 5,000 jobs over five years,” he said.

“Six dams will be built and then there will be the A9 dualling.

“We’ve got the freeport investment and over a billion pounds has already been committed there, so they’re going to be permanent jobs.”

In addition, Springfield is planning to build houses to rent out over a five-year period.

“This would allow us to receive regular income over the course of the lease as well as having further options for monetisation at its conclusion,” he explained.

“At the end of that period, as part of the legacy that will be left from the infrastructure providers, there will be a significant number of houses going back to Highland and Moray Council for affordable [housing], at discounts from us.”

Highlands “a place of growth”

The firm has also made “significant progress” securing land options in the Highlands and has taken on 25 apprentices this year.

Springfield Properties finance director Michelle Motion with executive chairman Sandy Adam and chief executive  Innes Smith. Image: Springfield Properties

“I’m from the Highlands and I find it really exciting – the Highlands isn’t a museum, just to be looked at and admired,” he said.

“It should be a place of growth and somewhere that young people can get training and jobs, and stay in the area.

“For too long the Highlands has been a place to visit, it needs to be somewhere you stay, with opportunities for locals to earn a good living.”

 

