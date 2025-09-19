Boss of Aberdeen HR firm on why now was the time to sell

Aberdeenshire firm Align People HR has changed hands and is now under new ownership.

Portlethen-based Nuvo Scotland has acquired a majority shareholding for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see all six staff remain in their roles at the HR consultancy, which is based within Westhill Business Centre.

Align People HR founder Alison Paton will remain as managing director and keep a minority shareholding.

Share same values

The 55-year-old said she believed now was the right opportunity to sell after six years at the helm.

The mum-of-three said: “I have always wanted to grow the business so that we can offer our fantastic HR offering to a wider client base.

“It’s not a question of it being the right time, more the right opportunity as it was very important to me and for the team that our values were aligned with investors.

“We have been working with Nuvo has a client for some time and knew that they share the same values and place the same emphasis on delivering exceptional service to clients and supporting the wellbeing of their team.”

Align People HR ‘strong local presence’

The move sees Align People HR rebrand as Nuvo HR with one new job already created and more expected in the future.

The firm works with clients in sectors including construction, oil and gas and hospitality.

Alison said: “We have reached a point where our strong local presence and growing client base provided the perfect platform to scale further.

“Partnering strategically allows us to accelerate our growth plans, strengthen our service offering, and meet increasing client demand with even greater resources and expertise.”

Nuvo Scotland provides accountancy, tax, and advisory services to owner-managed businesses.

It has offices in Portlethen, Inverurie, and a growing presence in the Midlands.

Ross Murray, Nuvo Scotland, managing director, said: “In Align People HR we have found a firm that shares our values and commitment to providing the highest standards to clients and we’re excited to work with the wider team.

“We are particularly looking forward to the opportunities this presents for our clients, who will benefit from broader HR resources.”