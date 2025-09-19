Boss of Aberdeen HR firm on why now was the time to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Aberdeen HR firm on why now was the time to sell

All six members of staff will continue in their existing roles with the Westhill business.

By Kelly Wilson
Alison Paton, managing director Align HR
Alison Paton, managing director Align HR.

Aberdeenshire firm Align People HR has changed hands and is now under new ownership.

Portlethen-based Nuvo Scotland has acquired a majority shareholding for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see all six staff remain in their roles at the HR consultancy, which is based within Westhill Business Centre.

Align People HR founder Alison Paton will remain as managing director and keep a minority shareholding.

Share same values

The 55-year-old said she believed now was the right opportunity to sell after six years at the helm.

The mum-of-three said: “I have always wanted to grow the business so that we can offer our fantastic HR offering to a wider client base.

“It’s not a question of it being the right time, more the right opportunity as it was very important to me and for the team that our values were aligned with investors.

“We have been working with Nuvo has a client for some time and knew that they share the same values and place the same emphasis on delivering exceptional service to clients and supporting the wellbeing of their team.”

Align People HR ‘strong local presence’

The move sees Align People HR rebrand as Nuvo HR with one new job already created and more expected in the future.

The firm works with clients in sectors including construction, oil and gas and hospitality.

Alison said: “We have reached a point where our strong local presence and growing client base provided the perfect platform to scale further.

“Partnering strategically allows us to accelerate our growth plans, strengthen our service offering, and meet increasing client demand with even greater resources and expertise.”

Ross Murray, Nuvo Scotland managing director
Ross Murray, Nuvo Scotland managing director.

Nuvo Scotland provides accountancy, tax, and advisory services to owner-managed businesses.

It has offices in Portlethen, Inverurie, and a growing presence in the Midlands.

Ross Murray, Nuvo Scotland, managing director, said: “In Align People HR we have found a firm that shares our values and commitment to providing the highest standards to clients and we’re excited to work with the wider team.

“We are particularly looking forward to the opportunities this presents for our clients, who will benefit from broader HR resources.”

