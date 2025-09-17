New chief executive of Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail plans to ‘unlock growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New chief executive of Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail plans to ‘unlock growth’

The previous chief executive left the role after only one year in post.

By Kelly Wilson
Mark Geary has been appointed new Gordon & MacPhail chief executive. Image: Muckle Media
Elgin whisky maker Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Mark Geary as its new chief executive.

Mr Geary, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis, will now take the reins permanently at the firm.

He will lead the business as it focuses on driving international growth and strengthening its own brand which includes The Cairn and Benromach distilleries.

The whisky firm saw profits plunge by more than £13 million in its latest accounts.

Highly experienced

With more than 25 years’ experience in the global spirits industry, Mr Geary is looking to bring his “wealth of expertise in leadership, brand strategy, and international sales and marketing”.

His career includes senior roles at Edrington where he led global marketing, delivered major brand acquisitions, and drove commercial strategies across multiple markets.

He has also worked as a consultant and advised leading drinks businesses on brand and business strategy, delivering sustainable growth and operational transformation.

Gordon and MacPhail Benromach Distillery in Forres under construction earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges.

Neil Urquhart, Gordon & MacPhail chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Gordon & MacPhail team.

“His proven track record in developing global brands, combined with his experience leading multi-country teams and delivering strategic growth, makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our international footprint and invest in the long-term future of our business.

“I’m sure he will provide great leadership and support to our skilled and dedicated team as we deliver exceptional whiskies to our customers around the world.”

‘Pivotal time’ for Gordon & MacPhail

The appointment of Mr Geary comes shortly after the company completed a £3.5m warehouse expansion at its Benromach Distillery site in Forres.

He said: “Gordon & MacPhail is a company with an exceptional heritage and an ambitious vision for the future.

“I am excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal time and look forward to contributing my experience to help unlock growth opportunities for its brands on a global scale, while supporting the development of its talented people.”

Former chief executive Phillip White left the business earlier this year, after only one year in the post, saying the decision was made with “mixed emotions”.

 

