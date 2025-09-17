New chief executive of Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail plans to ‘unlock growth’

Elgin whisky maker Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Mark Geary as its new chief executive.

Mr Geary, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis, will now take the reins permanently at the firm.

He will lead the business as it focuses on driving international growth and strengthening its own brand which includes The Cairn and Benromach distilleries.

The whisky firm saw profits plunge by more than £13 million in its latest accounts.

Highly experienced

With more than 25 years’ experience in the global spirits industry, Mr Geary is looking to bring his “wealth of expertise in leadership, brand strategy, and international sales and marketing”.

His career includes senior roles at Edrington where he led global marketing, delivered major brand acquisitions, and drove commercial strategies across multiple markets.

He has also worked as a consultant and advised leading drinks businesses on brand and business strategy, delivering sustainable growth and operational transformation.

Neil Urquhart, Gordon & MacPhail chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Gordon & MacPhail team.

“His proven track record in developing global brands, combined with his experience leading multi-country teams and delivering strategic growth, makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our international footprint and invest in the long-term future of our business.

“I’m sure he will provide great leadership and support to our skilled and dedicated team as we deliver exceptional whiskies to our customers around the world.”

‘Pivotal time’ for Gordon & MacPhail

The appointment of Mr Geary comes shortly after the company completed a £3.5m warehouse expansion at its Benromach Distillery site in Forres.

He said: “Gordon & MacPhail is a company with an exceptional heritage and an ambitious vision for the future.

“I am excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal time and look forward to contributing my experience to help unlock growth opportunities for its brands on a global scale, while supporting the development of its talented people.”

Former chief executive Phillip White left the business earlier this year, after only one year in the post, saying the decision was made with “mixed emotions”.