More than 30 jobs at risk as Moray forestry business enters administration

Administrators have been appointed to Arradoul forestry business Christies (Fochabers) Limited.

The tree-growing and nursery business said “increased cash flow pressures” in recent years led to the decision.

Christies employs 32 staff who have been retained while administrators hope to sell the company as a going concern.

It follows the sale of its garden centre to Simpsons in June.

‘Exploring options’ for Christies (Fochabers) after administration

Graham Smith and Michelle Elliot of FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Christies (Fochabers) Limited on September 10.

The administrators said Christies has invested significantly in the nursery’s infrastructure in recent years.

This includes the development of state-of-the-art grading facilities, cold store refrigeration and modern agricultural equipment.

The Arradoul site includes a range of agricultural buildings, plant and machinery, tree stocks and associated land.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact FRP as soon as possible.

Joint administrator Graham Smith said: “Christies is a well-established and respected name in the sector with high-quality infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

“We are trading the business while we explore all options to secure its future and would welcome early engagement from any interested parties.”