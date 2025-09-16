More than 30 jobs at risk as Moray forestry business enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

More than 30 jobs at risk as Moray forestry business enters administration

The company said “increased cash flow pressures” led to the decision.

By Rob McLaren
Christies (Fochabers) Ltd chairman Ronald Christie with grandsons Bradley and Alfie Christie and son and managing director Neal Christie.
Administrators have been appointed to Arradoul forestry business Christies (Fochabers) Limited.

The tree-growing and nursery business said “increased cash flow pressures” in recent years led to the decision.

Christies employs 32 staff who have been retained while administrators hope to sell the company as a going concern.

It follows the sale of its garden centre to Simpsons in June.

‘Exploring options’ for Christies (Fochabers) after administration

Graham Smith and Michelle Elliot of FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Christies (Fochabers) Limited on September 10.

The administrators said Christies has invested significantly in the nursery’s infrastructure in recent years.

This includes the development of state-of-the-art grading facilities, cold store refrigeration and modern agricultural equipment.

Chairman Ronald Christie in the field with tree seeds being sown.
The Arradoul site includes a range of agricultural buildings, plant and machinery, tree stocks and associated land.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact FRP as soon as possible.

Joint administrator Graham Smith said: “Christies is a well-established and respected name in the sector with high-quality infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

“We are trading the business while we explore all options to secure its future and would welcome early engagement from any interested parties.”

