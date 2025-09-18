More Aberdeen commercial property deals as buyers grasp opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Aberdeen commercial property deals as buyers grasp opportunities

A property expert said the increased market activity is due to Aberdeen going through a "transitional period".

By Liza Hamilton
Apache's office in Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s commercial property market is seeing its strongest run in several years, with new figures pointing to a sharp rise in investment activity.

The uptick comes as the city goes through a wider period of change, says Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank.

“Aberdeen is going through a transitional period as a city,” Mr Steele said.

“Inevitably when that happens there is greater turnover of property ownership, with some current owners seeking new opportunities while new entrants to the market see long-term opportunity.”

Aberdeen market share on rise

New analysis from Knight Frank shows the city accounted for 24% of all commercial property deals in Scotland in the first half of 2025 – 14 out of 59 transactions.

That puts Aberdeen just behind Glasgow and well ahead of its five-year average of 13% by deal count.

Aberdeen’s share of deals and the number of properties sold between 2020 and 2024, according to data from Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

The strong start to the year builds on solid momentum from 2024, when the Granite City secured 18% of Scotland’s total transactions.

It recorded 42 of Scotland’s 232 deals – its highest annual market share since 2020.

Investment volumes also reflect the upward trend.

Aberdeen attracted £503m in commercial investment during 2024, making up 20% of the £2.49 billion invested in Scotland that year.

The standout deal of 2024 was the £111m sale of Union Square shopping centre – one of the UK’s largest retail property transactions that year.

Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre was sold in 2024.

Texas-based private equity firm Lone Star is understood to have acquired the centre from Hammerson, which originally sought £150m.

The price represents a 12% yield, suggesting a rental income of around £13m a year.

Aberdeen property deals hit £102m in 2025 so far

In the first half of 2025, Aberdeen has already seen £102m worth of investment. This represents 14% of the £750m invested across Scotland so far this year.

That figure is significantly higher than the city’s five-year average share of just 9% by investment value.

Other recent deals have included St Magnus House and the Aberdeen bases of energy companies CNOOC, Apache, and Taqa.

The three company headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells were sold to EEH Ventures in a deal worth £45 million.

It was the largest deal to take place in Scotland in the last quarter of 2024.

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank.
Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank. Image: Frame

Mr Steele said Aberdeen continues to stand out in a cautious market, with buyer and seller expectations in the Granite City moving closer together.

“Whereas in other markets they are further apart given the uncertain macro backdrop,” he said.

“With quality stock on the market, we expect Aberdeen to continue to be active in the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.”

