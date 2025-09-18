More Aberdeen commercial property deals as buyers grasp opportunities

Aberdeen’s commercial property market is seeing its strongest run in several years, with new figures pointing to a sharp rise in investment activity.

The uptick comes as the city goes through a wider period of change, says Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank.

“Aberdeen is going through a transitional period as a city,” Mr Steele said.

“Inevitably when that happens there is greater turnover of property ownership, with some current owners seeking new opportunities while new entrants to the market see long-term opportunity.”

Aberdeen market share on rise

New analysis from Knight Frank shows the city accounted for 24% of all commercial property deals in Scotland in the first half of 2025 – 14 out of 59 transactions.

That puts Aberdeen just behind Glasgow and well ahead of its five-year average of 13% by deal count.

The strong start to the year builds on solid momentum from 2024, when the Granite City secured 18% of Scotland’s total transactions.

It recorded 42 of Scotland’s 232 deals – its highest annual market share since 2020.

Investment volumes also reflect the upward trend.

Aberdeen attracted £503m in commercial investment during 2024, making up 20% of the £2.49 billion invested in Scotland that year.

The standout deal of 2024 was the £111m sale of Union Square shopping centre – one of the UK’s largest retail property transactions that year.

Texas-based private equity firm Lone Star is understood to have acquired the centre from Hammerson, which originally sought £150m.

The price represents a 12% yield, suggesting a rental income of around £13m a year.

Aberdeen property deals hit £102m in 2025 so far

In the first half of 2025, Aberdeen has already seen £102m worth of investment. This represents 14% of the £750m invested across Scotland so far this year.

That figure is significantly higher than the city’s five-year average share of just 9% by investment value.

Other recent deals have included St Magnus House and the Aberdeen bases of energy companies CNOOC, Apache, and Taqa.

The three company headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells were sold to EEH Ventures in a deal worth £45 million.

It was the largest deal to take place in Scotland in the last quarter of 2024.

Mr Steele said Aberdeen continues to stand out in a cautious market, with buyer and seller expectations in the Granite City moving closer together.

“Whereas in other markets they are further apart given the uncertain macro backdrop,” he said.

“With quality stock on the market, we expect Aberdeen to continue to be active in the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.”