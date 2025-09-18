Ellon power tools retailer gears up for major expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Ellon power tools retailer gears up for major expansion

The firm, which has a turnover of £39.5 million, employs 54 people.

By Kelly Wilson
Toolden employees in their Ellon site. Image: Stripe Communications
Toolden employees in their Ellon site. Image: Stripe Communications

An Ellon-based tool retailer is gearing up for a major expansion.

Toolden is powering ahead with ambitious plans after snapping up its premises to support soaring sales and a fast-growing workforce.

The company, which employs 54 staff, has bought its previously rented base in Esslemont Industrial Estate.

It’s part of plans to expand operations and bring almost 60,000 products in-house.

Toolden’s growth has been rapid, with sales rising nearly 40% year-on-year.

‘Massive step’ for Toolden

Managing director Alister Sellers believes the move will improve delivery times, streamline operations and enhance customer service as the firm continues to compete with some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

The firm, which has a turnover of £39.5 million, received a £675,000 loan from Royal Bank of Scotland to help fund the building purchase.

Alister said: “Whilst our business has grown and changed a lot over the last 30 years, we have always remained committed to delivering and improving our service from our community home here in the north-east.

Alister Sellers, Toolden managing director. Image: Stripe Communications

“The purchase of these premises is a massive step for us in securing this future and we thank Royal Bank of Scotland for their support.

“We are delighted with the growth we have seen and we hope this move marks the beginning of an even stronger, more streamlined business that will only build on this trajectory.”

New jobs in pipeline

Toolden, founded in 2016, was originally built on a travelling sales team, supported by vans that brought products directly to customers across Scotland.

But it moved into online sales later that year.

The expansion has already led to the creation of new roles in marketing and customer service, with further recruitment planned.

Toolden site in Ellon. Image: Stripe Communications

Toolden has also pledged to reduce its environmental impact, with deliveries handled by DPD and Royal Mail to help cut emissions.

Eileen Tocher, Royal Bank of Scotland, relationship director, said: “Toolden is an outstanding example of a business that has successfully adapted to changing market conditions while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and community support.”

Conversation