Ellon power tools retailer gears up for major expansion

An Ellon-based tool retailer is gearing up for a major expansion.

Toolden is powering ahead with ambitious plans after snapping up its premises to support soaring sales and a fast-growing workforce.

The company, which employs 54 staff, has bought its previously rented base in Esslemont Industrial Estate.

It’s part of plans to expand operations and bring almost 60,000 products in-house.

Toolden’s growth has been rapid, with sales rising nearly 40% year-on-year.

‘Massive step’ for Toolden

Managing director Alister Sellers believes the move will improve delivery times, streamline operations and enhance customer service as the firm continues to compete with some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

The firm, which has a turnover of £39.5 million, received a £675,000 loan from Royal Bank of Scotland to help fund the building purchase.

Alister said: “Whilst our business has grown and changed a lot over the last 30 years, we have always remained committed to delivering and improving our service from our community home here in the north-east.

“The purchase of these premises is a massive step for us in securing this future and we thank Royal Bank of Scotland for their support.

“We are delighted with the growth we have seen and we hope this move marks the beginning of an even stronger, more streamlined business that will only build on this trajectory.”

New jobs in pipeline

Toolden, founded in 2016, was originally built on a travelling sales team, supported by vans that brought products directly to customers across Scotland.

But it moved into online sales later that year.

The expansion has already led to the creation of new roles in marketing and customer service, with further recruitment planned.

Toolden has also pledged to reduce its environmental impact, with deliveries handled by DPD and Royal Mail to help cut emissions.

Eileen Tocher, Royal Bank of Scotland, relationship director, said: “Toolden is an outstanding example of a business that has successfully adapted to changing market conditions while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and community support.”