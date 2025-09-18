Mystery surrounds future of Union Street shop Millets as premises advertised for rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery surrounds future of Union Street shop Millets as premises advertised for rent

The outdoor store remains open on Aberdeen's main shopping street – but its future is uncertain.

By Liza Hamilton
The exterior of Millets on Union Street
Millets on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT

Outdoor retailer Millets is still open for business at Union Street – but the shop’s future in Aberdeen is unclear after the unit was put up “to let” by property agents Graham+Sibbald.

Millets staff say the store isn’t closing, but the public lease listing raises questions about what’s next for the long-standing outdoor gear shop.

The three-level, 2,450sq ft unit is being marketed at £40,000 per year.

It is available “now” according to the brochure, on a flexible lease term from one to 10 years.

The exterior of Millets with roadworks outside
Millets has been trading on Union Street for nearly ten years. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT

A spokesperson for Millets’ parent company JD Sports declined an official comment, but confirmed that Millets has not terminated the lease.

The premises, sandwiched between Greggs and HMV, sits under Aberdeen’s Travelodge hotel which was listed for sale earlier this year.

Millets store on Union Street up for lease

The listing for 157 Union Street describes a spacious ground floor, lower ground floor, and basement unit within a traditional granite building.

The ground floor benefits from a prominent frontage and features a “well-presented” open-plan retails space with a staff room with kitchen facilities to the rear.

The interior of Millets
The lower ground floor of Millets on Union Street. Image: Graham+Sibbald

An internal staircase connects the ground floor to the lower ground level, which is currently configured as additional shop floor and has toilet facilities and a storage area.

Further storage is available in a dedicated stockroom located in the basement.

Business struggles in city centre

Potential tenants may qualify for a grant of up to £35,000 to refurbish the shop, via the Union Street Empty Shops Grant Scheme.

Millets’ situation comes amid a backdrop of retail uncertainty on Union Street, which has seen a series of closures and business struggles in recent years.

The clothing store Attic, a local favourite with over 24 years in business, closed its  Aberdeen and Inverurie branches in August.

Owners blamed prolonged and disruptive roadworks on Union Street for a significant downturn in trade – estimated at around 40%.

Other businesses to shut their doors on Union Street in recent times include the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Tourist Information Office, Bravissimo and SK:N.

