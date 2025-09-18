Mystery surrounds future of Union Street shop Millets as premises advertised for rent

Outdoor retailer Millets is still open for business at Union Street – but the shop’s future in Aberdeen is unclear after the unit was put up “to let” by property agents Graham+Sibbald.

Millets staff say the store isn’t closing, but the public lease listing raises questions about what’s next for the long-standing outdoor gear shop.

The three-level, 2,450sq ft unit is being marketed at £40,000 per year.

It is available “now” according to the brochure, on a flexible lease term from one to 10 years.

A spokesperson for Millets’ parent company JD Sports declined an official comment, but confirmed that Millets has not terminated the lease.

The premises, sandwiched between Greggs and HMV, sits under Aberdeen’s Travelodge hotel which was listed for sale earlier this year.

Millets store on Union Street up for lease

The listing for 157 Union Street describes a spacious ground floor, lower ground floor, and basement unit within a traditional granite building.

The ground floor benefits from a prominent frontage and features a “well-presented” open-plan retails space with a staff room with kitchen facilities to the rear.

An internal staircase connects the ground floor to the lower ground level, which is currently configured as additional shop floor and has toilet facilities and a storage area.

Further storage is available in a dedicated stockroom located in the basement.

Business struggles in city centre

Potential tenants may qualify for a grant of up to £35,000 to refurbish the shop, via the Union Street Empty Shops Grant Scheme.

Millets’ situation comes amid a backdrop of retail uncertainty on Union Street, which has seen a series of closures and business struggles in recent years.

The clothing store Attic, a local favourite with over 24 years in business, closed its Aberdeen and Inverurie branches in August.

Owners blamed prolonged and disruptive roadworks on Union Street for a significant downturn in trade – estimated at around 40%.

Other businesses to shut their doors on Union Street in recent times include the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Tourist Information Office, Bravissimo and SK:N.