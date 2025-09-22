Aberdeen energy boss on targeting $1 billion revenue

Aberdeen-based energy services firm OEG is aiming to push revenue to £770 million ($1 billion) by the end of the decade.

The company has reported revenue of £198m ($267m) for the first half of this year, following a year of strong growth and international expansion.

Founded in 1973 and based in the Granite City, OEG has more than 1,300 employees with 250 based in Aberdeen.

The firm moved into its new headquarters at ABZ Business Park in Dyce last year.

Chief executive John Heiton has described the future as “positive” as the OEG targets its sales goal by 2030.

OEG ‘ongoing growth’

OEG operates one of the world’s largest fleets of cargo carrying units (CCUs), with over 80,000 units handling cargo to and from offshore energy installations.

During the first half of this year the firm completed the acquisition of Trinity Rental Services, OEG’s 17th acquisition in five years, significantly strengthening its US presence and fleet capacity.

It’s targeting a full year turnover forecast of around £444m ($600m).

John said: “We did a fairly large acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico, which was Trinity Rent Services, which completed in July. So it’s a fairly big M&A ongoing.

“And we continue to win and secure new contracts across the Gulf of Mexico and also the Caribbean.

“In terms of our offshore wind-focused business, we’ve had our largest ever contract award in the US, built new vessels going to our business in Taiwan, and first projects in South Korea and Japan.

“It’s been a year of just ongoing growth across different parts of the business.”

Revenue targets

OEG, which operates in 65 countries, also has offices in Kintore, Portlethen and Bridge of Don.

Since the start of the year it has grown staffing numbers by 10% to reach 250 employees in Aberdeen.

The firm is now fully focused on reaching its turnover targets.

John said: “In the first half, we’ve done $267m and full year, we’re aiming towards $600m.

“The second half tends to be larger because of seasonality. And the aim by the end of the decade is to increase that to a billion, with probably half of it through acquisition and half of it through organic growth.

“The industry is slightly quieter this year in both offshore wind and offshore oil and gas.

“But we are still growing this year. We still see the outlook as being positive. And there’s still areas for us to expand as a business outside of what the market does.”

American investment

Asset management firm Apollo acquired a majority stake in the company for a valuation of more than $1 billion, around £770m, earlier this year.

John said: “I think they largely think they’re investing in a good business that has been growing and they want to continue to see that grow.

“So it’s not really a huge change in strategy. I think it’s more they want us to do more of the same.

“And obviously, they are supportive of us transitioning from being, five years ago, 100 percent oil and gas focused business to now we’re 50-50 in renewables and offshore oil and gas.

“We expect to see that transition continue to happen depending on the speed of what happens across different countries.”