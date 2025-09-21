Redundancy sparks new start and success for Aberdeen glazing boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Redundancy sparks new start and success for Aberdeen glazing boss

When the glazing company went into administration, Lisa Stewart suddenly found herself out of work - with no safety net.

By Liza Hamilton
Lisa Stewart founder of McGregor Glazing.
When the glazing company she worked for went into administration in 2008, Lisa Stewart suddenly found herself out of work – with no safety net.

A single parent at the time, she chose not to wait for another opportunity to come along.

Instead, she took a leap of faith and used her industry experience to start a business of her own – building McGregor Glazing from the ground up.

Today, McGregor Glazing employs five people.

Lisa answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

When the glazing company I worked for went into administration, I suddenly found myself without a job. I’d only been there nine months, so I wasn’t entitled to redundancy.

Lisa Stewart outside McGregor Glazing at Links Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At the time, I was a single parent and knew I needed to find a way to provide for my family. Rather than wait for another opportunity, I decided to create my own.

I started out small, focusing just on glass services, and built McGregor Glazing step by step from there.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s been a combination of hard work, a reliable team, and being honest with customers.

What’s helped us grow is staying true to our word, always delivering what we say we will.

Who helped you?

I’ve been fortunate to have support from many people along the way. My family have always backed me, and I couldn’t have done this without my employees who share the same work ethic and commitment.

Lisa Stewart wants McGregor Glazing to be a household name in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Our suppliers and subcontractors have also played a big part – business is about relationships, and I value the ones we’ve built over the past 15 years.

Being part of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) also gives us a voice and a network.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

To let the business grow organically. There’s always a temptation to push for quick growth, but I’ve learned that steady progress builds stronger foundations.

It’s better to grow at the right pace than to overstretch too soon.

What is your biggest mistake?

Like many small businesses, I’ve relied too heavily on certain suppliers in the past. When a supplier goes under, it has a knock-on effect. It taught me to spread risk and always have contingency plans.

What is your greatest achievement?

Without a doubt, my children – they’ve always been my biggest motivation.

In business terms, I’m proud of how far we’ve come from those very early days. Starting out alone and now being able to provide jobs and support families through the business is something I don’t take for granted.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

It’s tough, but being proactive helps. We regularly review our prices, negotiate with manufacturers and suppliers, and keep a close eye on energy consumption.

It’s about working smarter, not just harder, and making sure we’re as efficient as possible.

McGregor Glazing has been operating in Aberdeen for over 30 years.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do you still hope to achieve?

My aim is for us to become the recognised household name for windows and doors in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

We’ve built a strong reputation locally, but there’s always room to grow and reach more people who can benefit from what we do.

