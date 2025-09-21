Redundancy sparks new start and success for Aberdeen glazing boss

When the glazing company she worked for went into administration in 2008, Lisa Stewart suddenly found herself out of work – with no safety net.

How and why did you start in business?

When the glazing company I worked for went into administration, I suddenly found myself without a job. I’d only been there nine months, so I wasn’t entitled to redundancy.

At the time, I was a single parent and knew I needed to find a way to provide for my family. Rather than wait for another opportunity, I decided to create my own.

I started out small, focusing just on glass services, and built McGregor Glazing step by step from there.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s been a combination of hard work, a reliable team, and being honest with customers.

What’s helped us grow is staying true to our word, always delivering what we say we will.

Who helped you?

I’ve been fortunate to have support from many people along the way. My family have always backed me, and I couldn’t have done this without my employees who share the same work ethic and commitment.

Our suppliers and subcontractors have also played a big part – business is about relationships, and I value the ones we’ve built over the past 15 years.

Being part of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) also gives us a voice and a network.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

To let the business grow organically. There’s always a temptation to push for quick growth, but I’ve learned that steady progress builds stronger foundations.

It’s better to grow at the right pace than to overstretch too soon.

What is your biggest mistake?

Like many small businesses, I’ve relied too heavily on certain suppliers in the past. When a supplier goes under, it has a knock-on effect. It taught me to spread risk and always have contingency plans.

What is your greatest achievement?

Without a doubt, my children – they’ve always been my biggest motivation.

In business terms, I’m proud of how far we’ve come from those very early days. Starting out alone and now being able to provide jobs and support families through the business is something I don’t take for granted.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

It’s tough, but being proactive helps. We regularly review our prices, negotiate with manufacturers and suppliers, and keep a close eye on energy consumption.

It’s about working smarter, not just harder, and making sure we’re as efficient as possible.

What do you still hope to achieve?

My aim is for us to become the recognised household name for windows and doors in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

We’ve built a strong reputation locally, but there’s always room to grow and reach more people who can benefit from what we do.