Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards 2025: All the winners revealed

Some 250 tourism professionals turned out to show their support for the event at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen,

By Kelly Wilson
Stephen Gow, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.
Stephen Gow, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards. Image: Tricker PR

A total of 13 tourism professionals and businesses have been recognised at this year’s glittering Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

The 2025 event saw businesses including a mountain biking attraction and a whisky distillery take home accolades.

Hosted at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, 250 tourism professionals turned out to show their support for the event.

The annual awards are open to businesses of all sizes across the north-east of Scotland’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Special accolades

Blaine Lyons, instructor at Twin Peakes, was the MacRobert Trust emerging talent winner.

Blaine Lyons. Image: Twin Peakes

Meanwhile, the accolade for individual of the year went to Claire Bruce, director at Glen Tanar Estate.

Kildrummy Inn by Alford won the best hotel experience category for the second year in a row.

First time winners included Logie Newton Lodges, Tarland Trails and Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks.

North-east provides ‘world class experiences’

Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “Tonight’s winners reflect the extraordinary depth and diversity of talent across Aberdeen City and Shire.

“It has been especially pleasing to see first-time winners alongside returning champions, showing how fresh innovation sits side by side with sustained excellence.

“The spread of awards across the city and the wider shire demonstrates the strength of our tourism sector as a whole.

“What unites all our winners is a spirit of collaboration, creativity and commitment that ensures visitors receive world-class experiences right here in the north-east.”

Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards 2025 winners

