Major law firm Thorntons to open in Aberdeen after merging with local firm

The firm's managing director said moving to Aberdeen was an important step in its growth strategy.

By Rob McLaren
Thorntons staff Lesley Larg, Ashley Simpson, Gordon McBean, Ruth Croman and Lorna Buchan. Image: Thorntons
Law firm Thorntons will create its first office in Aberdeen through a merger with a Granite City firm.

Family law specialist Patience and Buchan will become part of Thorntons with partners Lorna Buchan and Ashley Simpson and four employees transferring.

The deal, which will complete on October 1, creates Thorntons’ first permanent office in Aberdeen.

Headquartered in Dundee, the law firm has expanded rapidly in the past decade with a series of acquisitions.

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said moving to Aberdeen is an important step in its ongoing growth strategy.

She said: “Aberdeen has been an area of interest to us for a considerable amount of time.

“It was essential that we found the right people to partner with before entering the marketplace.

“With its focus on providing high-quality, personal services, Patience and Buchan really stood out for us. Its growth ambitions perfectly complement our own commercial outlook.”

Thorntons’ Aberdeen plans

The new Thorntons office will offer a full range of services from the Patience and Buchan property on Golden Square.

The merger takes Thorntons’ number of employees to more than 580, and a partnership of 79.

Thorntons opened an Inverness office last year with former workers from Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie (WJM).

Ms Larg said the firm has a lot to offer to customers in Aberdeen.

Lesley Larg, Thorntons managing partner. Image: Thorntons

She added: “Our rich sector expertise in energy, technology, food and drink and property is well matched to the region, while our extensive private client services equip us to support individuals and families through every stage of life.

“We look forward to forging longstanding relationships in the Aberdeen community and welcoming our new colleagues to the business.

“Importantly, Patience and Buchan’s clients will continue to receive the outstanding service which brought us together with the firm’s brilliant team.”

Patience and Buchan history

Patience and Buchan was the first practice in the north-east to specialise solely in family law when it opened in 2000.

It has a strong reputation throughout Scotland in all areas of family law, including complex child-related cases, separation and divorces involving significant assets and providing a full range of alternative dispute resolution, such as mediation, collaboration and arbitration.

Lorna Buchan said: “We thought long and hard about our future with the firm. Over the course of many conversations, we realised we had found a partner that shared our culture and ambitions, and which would value our people and clients in the same way we do.

Ashley Simpson and Lorna Buchan pictured in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ashley Simpson and Lorna Buchan pictured in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“These relationships are central to our success, and it was clear from the outset that Thorntons is equally dedicated to nurturing talent as well as having an unwavering commitment to do right by clients.

“Joining with Thorntons secures our legacy, creates exciting opportunities for our colleagues and ensures our clients continue to receive a strong client service.”

Thorntons’ most recent accounts, for the year ending May 31 2024, show revenue of £43.9 million.

